Salida Council for the Arts will present the 11th annual Valley Visions Art Show May 5-7 at the Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Artwork from up to 70 local artists, including many types of mediums, will be on display and for sale, according to a press release.
