Poetry Live on the Plaza will feature Colorado poets Wendy Videlock, Claudia Putnam and Uche Ogbuji at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the Salida Steamplant plaza, 220 W. Sackett Ave. 

Each of the poets has a newly published poetry collection. Videlock’s new collection is entitled “Wise to the West.” Her publishing credits include three previous poetry collections and an upcoming book of essays in prerelease from Lithic Press, “The Poetic Imaginarium: A Worthy Difficulty.” 

