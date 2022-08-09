Poetry Live on the Plaza will feature Colorado poets Wendy Videlock, Claudia Putnam and Uche Ogbuji at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the Salida Steamplant plaza, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Each of the poets has a newly published poetry collection. Videlock’s new collection is entitled “Wise to the West.” Her publishing credits include three previous poetry collections and an upcoming book of essays in prerelease from Lithic Press, “The Poetic Imaginarium: A Worthy Difficulty.”
Her poems have appeared in many national publications, such as Poetry, the Hudson Review, Rattle, The New York Times and Oprah Magazine. Videlock is also a visual artist. She lives in Palisade with her husband, dog and resident wildlife.
Putnam and her dog, Birdie, live in Glenwood Springs. Her new book of poetry, “The Land of Stone and Place,” won the Moon City Poetry Prize. Her recent memoir, “Double Negative,” won the Split/Lip Press chapbook prize.
Her residency awards include the George Bennett Fellowship at Phillips Exeter Academy. In addition to her work as a poet, Putnam is a craniosacral therapist and animal communicator.
Ogbuji, born in Calabar, Nigeria, settled near Boulder after much world wandering. His poetry chapbook, “Ndewo, Colorado,” is a Colorado Book Award winner. His new book of poetry, “Nchéfù Road,” published by Black Spring Press Group, won the Christopher Smart Prize in the UK.
His work fuses Igbo culture, European classicism, American Mountain West settings, hip-hop and Afro-futurism. Ogbuji will also provide an eclectic mix of musical vignettes to accompany the poets.
The evening will close with a set by Ogbuji of danceable African music for the poets and audience to enjoy.
Poetry Live on the Plaza is a free event open to the community, produced by the Poetry Consorts, based in Poncha Springs. Any donations collected will be given to the poets.
For more information call the SteamPlant at 719-530-0933 or Barbara Ford at 719-539-2626.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.