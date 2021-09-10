The 10th annual Salida Fiber Festival will kick off at 5:30 p.m. today with an exhibition and film at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Attendees will have an opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced that evening. The free showing of “Wax Print” will begin at 6:45 p.m. The documentary tells the history of traditional African clothing, uncovering the people, culture and business behind the vibrant fabrics. The film has been screened at international film festivals and has received award nominations.
The free festival continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Riverside Park with about 15 exhibitors showing all types of fiber art, such as weaving, knitting, beading, quilting and more. Last year’s show was virtual with a live fiber arts exhibition, but this year it is back to live displays.
In addition to fiber arts displays, the festival includes a beer garden, silent auctions, pop-up fashion show and demonstrations throughout the weekend as well as an activity tent, so there is plenty to do even for those who are not “fiber folks.”
Another event in conjunction with the Fiber Festival is a “yarn bombing” of the F Street “plaza.” Yarn bombing is a type of street art that employs colorful yarns, threads or fibers as a kind of graffiti rather than chalk or paint. The shaded structures along F Street downtown are the targets for the bombing.
