Linda Taylor, director of The Noteables and You’ve Got Male, is seeking singers.
Masks get in the way of singing, Taylor said, but in spite of COVID-19, masks and social distancing, she still has hopes of putting together a Christmas show in 2021 and spring choral concert in 2022.
“COVID-19 has changed lives, and people are reprioritizing,” Taylor said. “I want to try to get the ball rolling again after missing last season.”
She lists five reasons for difficulties in finding new or returning vocalists.
1 . Some are afraid to sing because of the virus. They don’t want to get too close up and personal.
2. Some don’t want to be separated from their families again and are moving closer to their children.
3. With having time on their hands and no rehearsals last year, some have decided to travel.
4. Some have quit or lost their jobs and found another way to support themselves.
5. Having gone for 18 months, people have found other ways of expressing themselves, taking up art or other hobbies, and this has overshadowed the desire to sing.
Being in the chorus involves committing to 13 rehearsals with only a few absences allowed, and this keeps people tied down and unable to travel. Taylor herself has used the free time this past 18 months to write a book, and other vocalists have taken up similar activities they didn’t previously have time for.
“All of this coupled together has affected The Noteables and You’ve Got Male,” Taylor said. “But we do want people to know we are being safe and taking all of the recommended COVID-19 precautions. Everyone in our groups must be fully vaccinated, and we will have approved rehearsal space, sitting farther apart than usual.”
Because both groups have singers of all levels of ability from professionals and semiprofessionals to beginners, if everyone has to be masked and 6 feet apart the season will not happen.
“Singers who are not experienced need to hear each other and lean on one another for help, Taylor said. “With masks the sound is muffled and it’s just too stressful.”
Normally The Noteables have about 35 women and You’ve Got Male has about 15 men for a total of 50 singers. Thus far, she has been able to recruit 25 women and 10 men and hopes for more.
Audiences are yet another consideration. Will there be an audience willing to come together and listen?
If there is another lockdown, there will be no audience. So far both groups have missed three seasons, spring and Christmas of 2020 and spring 2021.
“There are just so many unknowns,” Taylor said, “but in spite of that we’re hoping to proceed. We’re looking for singers for the 2021 fall/winter season with concert dates set for Dec. 10-12. Plans are for flute, electric bass and drums to enhance this concert series.”
Rehearsals begin 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 for The Noteables and 6-8 p.m. Sept. 14 for You’ve Got Male with both groups practicing at Salida’s Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets. No auditions are required.
To sign up, call Taylor at 719-539-2428 or after Aug. 11 call Tom at 512-680-2747 for You’ve Got Male or Mary at 321-626-0745 for The Noteables or visit the website at www.salidasings.org for more information.
Andre Wilkins, music director for Salida schools, is looking forward to the new school year and plans to offer high quality music education for his students.
“We did this last year with a lot of restrictions,” he said. “It can’t be any worse than last year. I do have concerts listed on the calendar.”
All performing arts, of course, are dependent upon Centers for Disease Control and local restrictions.
“For outside-of-school activities, we strongly recommend following the indoor and outdoor event restrictions,” said Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director. “It is crucial to recognize that any activity that involves respiratory droplets is a higher risk. With the advent of the Delta variant, it is now recommended by CDC that everyone wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. This could be a game changer.
“However, each activity needs to determine its risk assessment and ability to wear masks, require vaccinations, distance, etc. Schools are strongly encouraged to follow the layered approach that has been released in the state guidance document. Extracurricular activities are included in this. I don’t see us restricting these higher risk activities, but we will let schools know they are assuming risk when they are conducted without mitigation measures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.