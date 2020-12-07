Local artist designs In-N-Out Burger T-shirt

Carl Bork’s artwork is usually found in galleries and walls, but now you may see the Salida artist’s work walking down the street, especially in Colorado Springs or Aurora.
Bork’s paintings were chosen recently by In-N-Out Burger, with restaurants in Colorado Springs and Aurora, as the design for the front and back of their T-shirts.
“My work caught the eye of Lynsi Snyder, the majority owner of the restaurant chain,” Bork said.
Bork and his wife, Karen Watkins, own a studio and gallery at 149 W. First Street in Salida and his work is posted on their website, borkandwatkinsgallery.com and on Instagram.
“A lot of the design was Lynsi Snyder’s ideas and I illustrated the image,” Bork said.
The black T-shirt carries the In-N-Out Burger Colorado logo on the front with the restaurant chain’s famous yellow arrow and a cursive “Colorado.”
On the back is a Colorado landscape of aspen and evergreens, a gently flowing stream, snow capped mountains and a Colorado sunset, along with a roadside “In-N-Out Burger” sign.
“I was surprised and excited to learn I had been chosen for the design,” Bork said. “I went to the opening of the Aurora restaurant and it was fun seeing people wearing my shirt.”
The shirt sells for $15.95 in adult sizes and $11.95 in youth sizes and can be ordered at https://shop.in-n-out.com.
“I’ve been told the original oil painting of the landscape may end up in the In-N-Out offices in Colorado Springs,” Bork said.
In-N-Out Burger opened its first Colorado Springs restaurant recently southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways in the north side Victory Ridge development.
