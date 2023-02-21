Today is National Sticky Bun Day. This delightful confection, reportedly a Philadelphia specialty originally known as schnecken, is believed to have been brought to the U.S. by German settlers during the 18th century.
Today these sweet treats are commonly found in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Israel, southern Brazil and the U.S.
These yummy treats are time consuming but not difficult to make and are fun to share with family and friends with a cup of coffee on a cold winter morning. Don’t forget to pass a couple over the fence to the neighbors.
If you’re wondering what the difference between a sticky bun and a cinnamon roll is, it is the topping. Sticky buns are baked in a pan with nuts and sweeteners on the bottom of the pan. They are flipped after baking, so the gooey bottom becomes the topping. Cinnamon rolls, on the other hand, are glazed with a cream cheese icing after baking.
Cinnamon
Sticky Buns
Cinnamon Sticky Buns do have an 11-hour rise time, so they will have to be made the night before and placed in the refrigerator until ready to cook.
Dough Ingredients:
¼ cup warm water
1 package active dry yeast
1/3 cup sugar, divided
¾ cup milk
4 tablespoons butter, room temperature, plus more for greasing the pan
3 large egg yolks
1 tablespoon orange zest
1 teaspoon salt
3 to 4 cups all-purpose flour, divided, plus more for dusting
Filling Ingredients:
½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
4 tablespoons butter
Topping Ingredients:
¾ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
4 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon light corn syrup
1½ cups coarsely chopped pecans
To make the dough, combine warm water, yeast and 1 teaspoon sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer. Stir to dissolve and let sit until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add milk, butter, remaining sugar, egg yolks, orange zest, salt and 3 cups of flour. Mix on low speed until blended.
Switch to a dough hook and then again, on low speed, slowly incorporate more flour, a few tablespoons at a time, up to 1 cup, until dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl.
Increase the speed to medium, kneading dough until it is smooth and slightly sticky, 3 to 5 minutes. Add a little more flour if it is too wet.
Shape dough into a ball and place in a large buttered bowl. Turn dough over in the bowl to coat with butter. Cover bowl in plastic wrap. Let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about an hour. It might take 2 hours if your house, like mine, is a little cooler this time of year.
After dough has risen, punch down. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and let sit 20 minutes.
To make the filling, combine brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. In a separate bowl, melt butter. Set aside. Do not add to the sugar yet.
On a floured surface, roll out dough into a 12-by-18-inch rectangle. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle cinnamon-sugar mixture evenly across the dough. Starting with the long side, roll dough into a cylinder. Place seam side down and cut crosswise into 15 slices.
To make topping, combine brown sugar, butter, honey and corn syrup in a 1-quart saucepan. Over low heat stir until sugar and butter are melted, then pour mixture into a buttered and lightly floured 13-by-9 baking pan and sprinkle pecans on top.
Place the cut dough rounds, flat side down, on top of the pecans. Crowd them so they touch. Cover with plastic wrap, making sure the buns have room to rise. Refrigerate overnight.
Remove rolls from the refrigerator 30 to 60 minutes before baking so they come to room temperature. Bake at 375 degrees until golden, 25 to 30 minutes. When done, remove pan from the oven and immediately invert onto a serving platter. Let buns cool slightly, but serve warm.
Monkey Bread
Not up for a baking marathon, but still want a little treat for your breakfast? Monkey Bread made with Pillsbury Grands Biscuits may be the way to go. These are not as good as the sticky buns but will do in a pinch.
Ingredients:
½ cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 16.3-ounce cans Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layers original biscuits
½ cup chopped walnuts
½ cup raisins
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
¾ cup butter, melted
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and generously grease a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray. Be sure to get into all the crevices. In a 1-gallon plastic bag, shake up sugar and cinnamon until well incorporated.
Separate dough into 16 biscuits, cutting each one into quarters. Shake in the bag of sugar to coat. Arrange in the Bundt pan, adding walnuts and raisins among the biscuit pieces. Sprinkle any remaining sugar over the biscuits.
In a small bowl, mix brown sugar and butter, pour over the biscuit pieces. Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until golden brown and no longer doughy in the center. Carefully loosen bread from edges of the pan with a butter knife. Turn upside down on a serving plate, replacing any biscuits or caramel left in the pan. Pull apart to serve. Best when warm and gooey.
