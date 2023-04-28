Find Something Great at local venues

What would prompt a 21-year-old American college student to drop out of college and join the circus in war-torn Belfast, Northern Ireland?
Jennifer Dempsey, founder of Salida Circus, reveals how and why she did this in her one-woman show, “Something Great: My Life in the Belfast Circus” at 7 p.m. May 4 at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St. in Salida and at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at the Jones Theater in Westcliffe.
In Belfast Dempsey was introduced to the concept of social circus, which uses circus training to bring together children from diverse backgrounds in a common cause that is fun and helps kids channel their behavior into positive direction.
During the past 16 years, Dempsey has organized three circus exchanges between Salida Circus and Belfast youth. The last exchange was in 2015 when Salida Circus families hosted 12 Belfast Circus members, who have continued to correspond with each other.
In March, Dempsey and Laura Hart, development officer of Salida Circus, traveled to Northern Ireland with five Salida Circus members. Dempsey performed her show for the Imagine Belfast Festival of Ideas and Politics, while Hart met with circus directors in Belfast and Derry to lay the groundwork for a circus exchange next summer.
“We are looking for Chaffee County folks who might be interested in being part of next summer’s exchange, either as a participant, host family or sponsor,” Hart said.
Dempsey is performing her show at Box of Bubbles to share how she became involved with social circus and how it transformed her life. In 1989, she was a 21-year-old college dropout, living in her parents’ basement in Fairfax, Virginia, not knowing what to do with her life.
“I decided to spend my junior year studying abroad at Queens University in Belfast, Northern Ireland,” she said. “That changed my life in the most unexpected way.”
Her story is accompanied by a slide show with pictures from her years in Belfast.
Dempsey recalls still feeling lost and wondering where her life was going when she saw a sign advertising the Belfast Circus Workshop.
“I had some circus experience from an after-school program in my elementary school in Fairfax,” she said. “I was part of it from age 8 to 13 and loved it. When I saw the flyer for the Belfast Circus Workshop at Queens student union, I decided to check it out.”
She ended up helping teach the rowdy mix of Catholic and Protestant kids who set aside their worries about the Troubles as they learned to juggle, perform acrobatics, clown, ride unicycles and more. (The Troubles is how the Irish referred to the fighting between the Catholics and Protestants at that time.)
“I learned the circus had a higher purpose,” she said. “It brought people together. They forgot about their troubles and focused on learning skills and having fun. Belfast snapped me out of the funk I was in and I sprang back to life.”
She wrote the story for “Something Great” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rest of her story unfolds in her one-woman show. Admission is by donation and proceeds will go toward the circus exchange set for summer 2024.
In years past Salida Circus families hosted the Northern Irish circus youth and local restaurants provided free meals. Anyone interested in being part of the 2024 Salida Circus/Northern Ireland summer exchange can contact Hart at laurasalidacircus@gmail.com for more information.
