Find Something Great at local venues

Jennifer Dempsey performs a scene from her one-woman show, “Something Great,” at the Imagine Belfast Festival of Ideas & Politics March 24 at The Shoot Gallery in Northern Ireland.

 

 Photo by Michael Pacheco

What would prompt a 21-year-old American college student to drop out of college and join the circus in war-torn Belfast, Northern Ireland?

Jennifer Dempsey, founder of Salida Circus, reveals how and why she did this in her one-woman show, “Something Great: My Life in the Belfast Circus” at 7 p.m. May 4 at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St. in Salida and at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at the Jones Theater in Westcliffe.

