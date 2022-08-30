Salida Early Childhood Center will be closed through Thursday.
A press release from Salida School District stated at least 15 staff members are on sick leave this week, primarily due to COVID-19.
The Early Childhood Center will be open only for children of school district staff so other campuses can remain open.
School nurses remind the community that testing is available for COVID-19 and strep throat for parents and students who are experiencing a sore throat, fever, cough, headache or malaise.
If sick, families are asked to seek testing and follow guidelines to stay home until they are no longer contagious.
