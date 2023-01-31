Feb. 1 is National Dark Chocolate Day, which is perfect so you can start trying recipes for Valentine’s Day.
I love dark chocolate and the darker the better. The main difference between dark and milk chocolate is that dark chocolate does not have any added milk solids and contains a higher amount of cocoa.
This contributes to dark chocolate’s rich, deeper chocolate flavor. It is also more bitter than milk chocolate, allowing it to pair with different flavors more easily.
If you don’t enjoy eating dark chocolate on its own, consider trying one of these recipes. I am guessing you might be a convert.
Fudgy Dark
Chocolate Brownies
Fudgy Dark Chocolate Brownies are the ultimate dessert for any chocolate lover and an easy way to try something different. Trust me, you need these brownies in your life.
Ingredients:
1 cup butter
8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, I like Ghirardelli 60 percent cacao baking chips
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons real vanilla extract
5 large eggs
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 13-by-9-inch baking pan and set aside. In a 3-quart saucepan, melt butter and chocolate over low heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Once the chocolate mixture is cool, whisk in sugar and vanilla. Whisk in eggs, 1 at a time, until well combined and smooth.
In a separate bowl, sift together cocoa powder, flour and salt. Combine flour mixture with chocolate mixture, whisking until thoroughly incorporated. Spread brownie mixture in prepared pan and bake for 25 to 30 minute. Allow to cool completely before cutting into bars.
Salted Dark
Chocolate Tart
This Salted Dark Chocolate Tart is incredibly quick and easy to prepare. Made with healthier, gluten-free ingredients, it still tastes ultra-decadent and delicious.
Crust Ingredients:
2 cups almond flour
¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/4 cup melted butter
3 tablespoons real maple syrup
½ teaspoon fine sea salt
Chocolate Filling Ingredients:
1½ cups milk or coconut milk
16 ounces dark chocolate, roughly chopped
1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
Flaky sea salt for garnish
Prep:
To make the crust, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir together crust ingredients in a medium bowl until evenly combined. Press crust mixture evenly into the bottom of a 9-inch tart pan or pie dish. Bake for 12 minutes or until crust feels dry and firm. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack.
Meanwhile, while crust is cooling, heat milk on stove top until simmering. Place dark chocolate in a bowl and pour milk over the top of it. Wait 30 seconds, then slowly stir together until chocolate is completely melted and smooth. Stir in vanilla and salt until well combined.
Pour chocolate into the crust, smoothing with a spoon until even. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or until firm. Serve chilled, sprinkled with flaky salt.
Moist Dark Chocolate
Banana Bread
Moist Dark Chocolate Banana Bread is hard to beat and perfect with a cup of coffee in the morning.
Ingredients:
1½ cups ripe bananas, mashed and measured, about 3 or 4 medium bananas
½ cup light brown sugar, packed
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup vegetable or canola oil
2 large eggs
1½ teaspoons real vanilla extract
½ cup sour cream
1¾ cups all-purpose flour
½ cup Hershey’s Special Dark cocoa powder, sifted
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup semisweet mini chips plus ½ cup for garnish
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-5 loaf pan and line with a sheet of parchment paper, covering the bottom and the 2 longest sides of the pan with some overhang.
Finely mash bananas. In a large bowl, whisk together brown sugar, granulated sugar and oil. When well combined, mix in eggs, vanilla and sour cream until smooth. Mix in the banana.
Add flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt, whisking until smooth. If mixture is too thick for a whisk, finish with a rubber spatula. Fold in the cup of chocolate chips.
Pour into the loaf pan, spreading the batter evenly. Sprinkle with ½ cup of chocolate chips until surface is completely covered. Bake 1 hour to 1 hour, 15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. The loaf should puff up in the middle with a large crack down the middle. Allow the bread to cool 30 to 45 minutes in the pan, then lift out and slice.
