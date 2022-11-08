The life of Laurie James, a poet and artistic community leader, will be celebrated at three events Saturday and Sunday.
James, who died Sept. 17, was instrumental in creating a community of poets in Salida about 25 years ago, her friend Wendy Videlock said.
A lover of the land, many of James’ works were inspired by the landscape around her, Videlock said. Originally from Montana, she lived in Salida for the last 30-40 years.
James was involved in organizing the Sparrows poetry festival performances featuring poetry and singing, and for about a decade she was part of a poetry troupe called the River Nomads.
A service for James and a free buffet will take place from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St., led by Crestone poet Pete Anderson, a good friend of James.
After the service, Videlock will host a poetry reading, the “Crescendo of Poetry,” from 7-10 p.m. at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. The event will include music, dance, an open mic for reading of James’ poetry, a cash bar and James’ chapbook.
Music will be provided by author and musician Gregory “SETH” Harris of Denver. Poet and journalist Art Goodtimes of Telluride, a former San Miguel County commissioner, will perform on Native American drums, and Aaron Abeyta, poet and mayor of Antonito, will read poetry.
Goodtimes will lead a traditional gourd circle from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St., where a gourd will be passed around and people asked to share poems and stories.
All three events are open to the whole community and are organized by Salida poet Barbara Ford, who hosts “Poets and Minstrels” on KHEN Radio, and poet/artist Rachel Kellum of Crestone.
“We encourage anyone interested in the arts to come,” Videlock said. She said she hopes people come away with a deeper appreciation of James and her role in creating a community and as a poet who spoke the language of the land.
