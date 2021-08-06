Salidans can learn about Clay Sanders’ cross-country bike journey to raise awareness about substance addiction and recovery when he stops in his hometown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
The community event will include a free lunch and information tables and experts on addiction and recovery, as well as a chance to hear Sanders’ story of his trip so far.
His ride, named In Joel’s Steps, is on an ElliptiGo, a stand-up bike. He began around July 4 and is traveling across the United States from San Francisco, California, to Charleston, South Carolina, representing the difficult road to recovery from substance addiction.
Sanders intends to draw attention to the personal and family tragedy of substance use disorder, and in particular opioid use disorder. He believes substance addiction is a brain disease that damages choice-making in the brain, but it is treatable, a press release stated.
Clay and Beth Sanders’ son, Joel, died of an opioid overdose in April 2019. By telling his family’s story at stops in cities along the route and by collecting stories of others affected, he said he hopes to humanize and put faces to the opioid crisis, personalizing the statistics.
Sanders plans to create a video and book of the journey, focusing on the collected stories. He also is raising money for organizations involved in the crisis and recruiting other athletes to participate.
Mike Orrill, a family friend and one of the organizers of the Salida community event, said, “We have planned this event to give our community a chance to show its support for Clay and the incredible journey he is on to raise awareness about addiction and recovery. Despite his family’s personal tragedy at the death of his son, Clay believes that recovery is possible. … We’d love to have the community turn out to welcome Clay as he passes through Salida and to send him on his way as he continues his journey.”
For more information on his journey, visit https://www.injoelsteps.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/Injoelsteps-104989615119224.
