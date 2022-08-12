The Buena Vista Quack-tastic Rubber Duck Race returns for Gold Rush Days Saturday with big prizes.
Duck races, which will be hosted by the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, are a long-standing tradition of Gold Rush Days going as far back as 2003.
What sets this year’s rubber duck race apart from the ones that came before it are the plethora of prizes offered to the top three winners of the both the adults’ and children’s races.
“We’re beyond excited and thankful for the participation of the community and each of our sponsors. We’re looking for ways to go bigger and bigger each year as well as give back to the community,” Chamber Executive Director Heather Rupska said.
The winner of the children’s race will be awarded $100, with second place winning $50. Third place will receive $25 for crossing the finish line, with several surprise gifts for each participant.
The winner of the adults’ rubber duck race will win a $2,000 e-bike donated by BV eBikes for the race. Second place will win a cash prize of $1,000 followed by third place at $500.
Last place in both the adults’ and children’s races will win a special surprise reward.
The races will take place at McPhelemy Park with the children’s race going first at 11:30 a.m. and the adult race following at 1:30 p.m.
Ducks for the children’s race cost $2 a duck. Ducks for the adults’ race will cost $10 a duck or $50 for a six-pack of ducks.
“We do have a limited number of ducks and we’re sure to sell out soon,” Rupska said.
“The chamber is looking forward to celebrating with everyone and seeing who will win the amazing prizes,” Rupska said.
