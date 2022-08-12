The Buena Vista Quack-tastic Rubber Duck Race returns for Gold Rush Days Saturday with big prizes.

Duck races, which will be hosted by the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, are a long-standing tradition of Gold Rush Days going as far back as 2003.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.