The inaugural Salida Film Festival is scheduled for May 12-15 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The four-day festival will offer new feature films including A24’s “C’mon C’mon,” the festival’s opening night film starring Joaquin Phoenix, and “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen,” narrated by Jeff Goldblum.
It also includes documentary programs with short films from Colorado creators including Salidan Ben Knight, whose film “Learning to Drown” recently took home the Audience Award at the 5Point Adventure Film Festival in Carbondale, a press release stated.
In addition to film programming, Salida Film Festival has slated a behind-the-scenes table read of an upcoming Salida-based romantic comedy, an event celebrating filmmakers from Salida and the surrounding area, a free movement class with dancer and filmmaker Alexandra Lockhart and a conversation with SeriesFest co-Founder and CEO Randi Kleiner and Film/TV Producer Britta Erickson to discuss the evolving landscape of television and opportunities and challenges in media today.
“To program and produce this multiday festival is something that we have wanted to do for some time now,” Salida Arts & Culture Supervisor and Salida Film Festival Director Patrick O’Brien said in the release. “While audiences today have different options to view films, we felt it important to do an in-person festival where the films are connectors for a shared, community experience.”
O’Brien leads programming and events at the SteamPlant, has introduced a number of film series Salida and was tapped to direct efforts for the film festival after receiving a Blueprint 2.0 grant from the Colorado Office of Film Television and Media.
Previously, O’Brien was part of the executive team at Denver Film Society, where he led development efforts to support and expand programs for Denver Film Festival and several other annual mini festivals.
“The films being presented highlight a range of character-driven and topical stories, some serious in tone and subject matter but others providing inspiration and levity,” O’Brien said.
Four-day passes, providing access to all films and events, cost $80 at the SteamPlant box office. Individual tickets are also available for $12 per program with the special presentation “Celebrate Local Cinema” available at $9 admission.
Salida Film Festival Feature Films
“C’mon C’mon”
Director: Mike Mills
7:30 p.m. May 12
Radio host Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is going around the country interviewing young people about their lives, dreams and fears when he receives a call from his sister Viv (Gaby Hoffman). She asks him to temporarily take care of her son Jesse, as her husband has just suffered a mental breakdown. Johnny agrees and immediately heads to Los Angeles. Though the relationship of the uncle and nephew is strained at first, the two grow closer as they spend time together. Rated R.
“Charlotte”
Directors: Eric Warin, Tahir Rana
7:30 p.m. May 13
An animated drama that tells the true story of Charlotte Salomon (voiced by Keira Knightley), a young German-Jewish painter who comes of age in Berlin on the eve of World War II. Fiercely imaginative and deeply gifted, she dreams of becoming an artist. Later, while living in the south of France, her work is interrupted, this time by a family tragedy that reveals an even darker secret. Believing that only the extraordinary will save her, she embarks on the monumental adventure of painting her life story.
“Stanleyville”
Director: Maxwell McCabe-Lokos
9:45 p.m. May 13
Prim and proper Maria Barbizan unceremoniously walks away from her boring job, her inept husband and her obnoxious daughter. Moments later, she is swept up in a bizarre contest alongside a handful of idiosyncratic characters, all competing for the chance to win true enlightenment … and one slightly used habanero-orange compact sport utility vehicle.
“Paper & Glue”
Director: JR
7 p.m. May 14
Cinema Celebration and DJ set immediately follow the screening in the SteamPlant ballroom.
In “Paper & Glue” JR turns the camera on his own work as he builds some of his most monumental projects. From early illicit graffiti videos captured on Paris rooftops at night, to the U.S.-Mexico border, to the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, to a current collaboration at a California supermax prison, the film follows the director as he turns these communities inside out, turning images of residents into eye-catching and immersive art installations. The film follows the Oscar-nominated “Face Places,
which was directed by JR along with Agnès Varda.
“Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen”
Director: Daniel Raim
5:15 p.m. May 15
A richly detailed examination of the nuts and bolts of moviemaking, this 50th anniversary celebration of Norman Jewison’s “Fiddler on the Roof,” narrated by Jeff Goldblum, shows how the beloved musical made its triumphant, hazardous journey to the screen. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Daniel Raim puts us in the director’s chair and in Jewison’s heart and mind, drawing on rare behind-the-scenes footage, original storyboards and never-before-seen stills as well as original interviews with Jewison, Topol (Tevye) and the actors that portrayed Tevye’s daughters. The film explores how the experience of making Fiddler deepens Jewison as an artist and revives his soul.
“See More Than …” documentary shorts
Shorts Program No. 1
3 p.m. May 14
Includes filmmaker Q&A.
“Breaking Trail” (Director Jesse Roesler; USA; 30 minutes).
“Children Will Lead the Way” (Directors Beth Gage, George Gage; USA; 5 minutes).
“Human” (Director Erin Brown Thomas; USA; 4 minutes).
“Learning to Drown” (Director Ben Knight; USA; 40 minutes).
“Stories Within” (Director PJ Raval; USA; 10 minutes).
Shorts Program No. 2
2 p.m. May 15
Includes filmmaker Q&A.
“Durango 550” (Director Nathan Ward; USA; 27 minutes).
“Follow the Flow” (Director Alexandra Lockhart; USA; 13 minutes).
“Native Horses” (Director Julie Jackson; USA; 28 minutes).
“Silt” (Director Emilie Upczak; USA; 10 minutes).
Special Presentation
Celebrate Local Cinema
5 p.m. May 13 at SteamPlant theater.
In this discussion moderated by Leslie Matthews, each participating filmmaker from Salida and the surrounding region will present a short clip of a current or recently completed project and share their motivations, process, challenges and more.
Extra Frames
Extra Frames is an offering of panels, discussions, workshops and more with filmmakers and guests that take place during the festival weekend. Open to the public.
Behind-the-Scenes Table Read
11 a.m. May 14 at SteamPlant ballroom.
Experience an original TV pilot script written by local filmmaker Julie Jackson and writer Amy Turner, inspired by the culture and community of Salida. Participate in development of this up-and-coming TV series. Title TBD. Storyline: While trying to secure her international corporate position, a sporting goods heiress falls for a rough-and-tumble sales rep and outdoor adventurer in rural Colorado.
Flow Movement Class
10:30 a.m. May 15 (location to be announced).
An open-level dance class with dancer and filmmaker Alexandra Lockhart based around using your body to understand and move creatively using improvisational techniques Lockhart used during her creative process for her film “Follow the Flow.”
Independent Look with SeriesFest
11:30 a.m. May 15 at SteamPlant theater.
SeriesFest is a nonprofit organization dedicated to championing artists at the forefront of episodic storytelling, culminating in a Denver festival. Three independent pilots from the recent SeriesFest: Season 8 Competition slate will be presented. Following the screening, SeriesFest co-founder and CEO Randi Kleiner and film/TV producer Britta Erickson will discuss the evolving landscape of TV and the opportunities and challenges in media today.
