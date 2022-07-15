Two local artists currently have their work on display at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
The art of Rozlyn Roberts and Padgett McFeely will be displayed throughout the library until the end of August.
Roberts said she takes her inspiration from the beauty of nature and humanity.
Influences include artists such as Alphonse Mucha and Kay Neilsen, who balance realism and stylizations.
She enjoys working in many mediums, but ink is her preference.
McFeely began exploring her creative expression in a photographic darkroom in the late 1970s and started hand painting silver gelatin prints with oil.
Then as the world of photography changed, she began to reinvent herself as an artist.
She said in an artist statement that it was a natural evolution to extend her oil painting techniques to canvas.
The paintings on display were created between her analog photography days and her more recent digital manipulation work.
