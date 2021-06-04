Local artist selected for art exhibition

Poncha Springs artist Judy Sprague recently learned that her new oil painting, “Crimson,” has been selected from among artists across the United States, to be exhibited in the Breckenridge, Texas, 30th annual National Art Exhibition to be held July 6 through Aug. 27.
Framing for the piece was selected by Nora Larimer of Rock Run Gallery in Buena Vista. Sprague’s work may be seen locally at Bluebird Day Mercantile, 225 F St., and Collegiate Peaks Realty, 139 W. First St.
