Former Salidan Lono Ho’ala is returning to Salida to present a workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to share his experience and information on ending a chronic, debilitating disease by balancing the body’s biochemistry and microbiome.
The free seminar is at 4-Seasons RV Park Clubhouse, 4305 U.S. 50, which is owned and operated by his son, Jason Costello, a retired Air Force fighter pilot who recently purchased the business with an investor group.
Ho’ala was born Arthur John Costello in Salida in 1948. His ancestors were among Salida’s earliest pioneers. Among other things, they owned and operated what was probably Salida’s earliest version of a motel – then called a motor court.
He went into medicine, but his practice was centered in more spiritual and natural perspectives. In 1979 he and his wife, Lani, moved to Penrose, where they purchased a small farm.
His life changed dramatically when he suffered a near-death experience during which he said he was given many of the spiritual answers he had been seeking most of his life.
Later they moved to Hawaii, where he learned about an ancient Hawaiian priesthood that viewed life similar to what he was taught during his near-death experience. In 1990 he was honored as a Kahuna Kupua A’o (Master Teacher of Light) by an ancient clan on the big island of Hawaii.
He is a biochemist, naturopath, evolutionary biologist, master herbalist and author and an expert on the role of the microbiome and its importance to health and wellness.
“The microbiome is a newly discovered organ in the human body,” he said. “We didn’t know it existed until recently. You cannot be any healthier than your microbiome is, and the standard American diet does your microbiome serious damage. Most chronic disease, including cancer, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, COVID, long COVID and other immune problems, are metabolic. They aren’t cured with synthetic pharmaceuticals. Being metabolic, they are only curable using natural medicines and a proper diet.”
He welcomes everyone and especially doctors and health care practitioners to his seminar since, he said, volumes of the latest peer-reviewed research demonstrates that the dietary advice given over the last 50 years is seriously flawed.
“Center your diet around the government promoted ‘food pyramid,’ and you are guaranteed to suffer chronic, debilitating disease,” he said. “Sadly most physicians must live under the thumb of the pharmaceutical industry so they are not getting the information they need to help their patients be truly healthy.
“My major interest at this stage in my life is getting this information out. At age 75 I’m healthier than I’ve ever been. Most diets prescribed today don’t work.
“Inflammation is the major cause of heart disease and other health problems and is caused by seed oils, grains and certain vegetables. Chemicals in water, particularly fluoride chloramine, also have a profound effect on health. The food pyramid we’ve accepted for so long is a complete hoax, and this information hasn’t caught up with a lot of physicians.”
To register or for more information, call 719-539-3084 or email info@au-now.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.