Ho’ala

Former Salidan Lono Ho’ala is returning to Salida to present a workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to share his experience and information on ending a chronic, debilitating disease by balancing the body’s biochemistry and microbiome.

The free seminar is at 4-Seasons RV Park Clubhouse, 4305 U.S. 50, which is owned and operated by his son, Jason Costello, a retired Air Force fighter pilot who recently purchased the business with an investor group.

