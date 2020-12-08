Choir, orchestra to perform

The Greater Arkansas Valley Chamber Choir and Orchestra will present a holiday concert streamed live at www.clearviewcommunity.org at 7 p.m., Dec. 11 from the sanctuary of Clear View Church in Buena Vista.
Links on the Clear View web page will take viewers to the livestream on YouTube.
The choir and orchestra will perform Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” the “Hallelujah” chorus from George Handel’s “Messiah” and a selection of secular Christmastime traditions like “Silent Night,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland.”
Director of You’ve Got Male and The Noteables, Linda Taylor, alto, said the 16-person choir “just started rehearsing Monday with some of the strings.”
The choir and orchestra will take up the sanctuary at Clear View Community Church with the piano in the center and a harpsichord.
At the opposite end of the sanctuary Brandon Chism will balance the duties of choir and orchestra director, and lead recording engineer for the livestreamed performance.
Chism will be assisted by Bob Gerberich and Josh Motsinger on sound, and Ben Little and Tom Mosher on cameras.
Members of the Ark Valley Chamber Choir sing in the Collegiate Peaks Chorale also come from Park, Lake and Summit Counties.
Chism is also director of Collegiate Peaks Chorale.
Pandemic restrictions make it impossible to perform in large groups, leading to cancellations of chorale performances.
Taylor said The Noteables and You’ve Got Male won’t be able to perform again until next Christmas.
Because of the short rehearsal period Chism selected a group of singers who he said he knew could immediately start working on the finer points of the performance.
Vivaldi’s 11-movemet “Gloria” is based on part of the Catholic Mass tradition and was composed by Vivaldi in the 18th Century.
The name of the piece comes from the name of its first movement, and a theme it returns to in the final movement “Gloria in exelsis Deo,” Latin for “glory to God in the highest.”
“It’s just an incredible piece, it’s really fun to sing,” Taylor said. “It’s not specific to Christmas, but it’s a great thing to hear at Christmastime.”
While being unable to rely on one another as they normally would, singers have to look more than ever to the director for conformation that what they are doing is blending well into the sound of the choir as a whole.
“We’re going to rehearsals, and we’re singing the best that we can, and Brandon is the one who keeps saying ‘wow, that sounded good, wow, that was great, sopranos, you need a little less volume, altos, pick it up a little. So, he’s giving us a tremendous amount of feedback, and we have to rely on that, because we can’t rely on each other because we can’t hear each other.”
Taylor said there’s no body language and no ability to hear the other singers.
“You just have to trust that I’m singing as well as I can and I’m singing exactly the way he would like to hear, she said.
“For me, that’s been a big thing. The first couple rehearsals, I didn’t trust, and I was like, ‘ugh, I don’t know if we’re going to be able to pull this off.’
“But after a couple of rehearsals, and Brandon’s encouragement, which was extraordinarily positive, I started trusting. Trusting my own voice and trusting his instruction.”
Taylor spoke about how COVID-19 has caused loss for musicians.
“For all musicians, we’re going through a grieving process because of the loss of live music,” Taylor said.
“Whether you’re a person who attends concerts or a person who performs in concerts or you’re a solo performer, it’s a grieving. My grief has been going ever since the spring, when we had to cancel The Noteables and You’ve Got Male concerts.”
Taylor has also canceled teaching singing lessons.
She said that simply talking about music has given her something she’s been deprived of for the past nine months.
For more information log on to facebook and search for @arkvalleychamber.
