Jan Anne Staw will lead a “writing creative nonfiction” workshop from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 27 on Zoom for Chaffee County Writers Exchange.
Staw is an author, teacher and coach, guiding writers to enhance their writing skills.
Her students have published more than 25 books and have been recognized for their contributions to literary magazines.
She has taught at the Iowa Writers Workshop, Stanford University, and the University of San Francisco. At the University of California at Berkeley Extension she was named an “honored instructor.”
Her own success of publishing three books, along with her skill at educating others makes her well equipped to lead this workshop.
Course materials include a packer of reading.
To register log on to ccwritersexchange.org. Cost of the course is $20 for members, $40 for non members.
Mail checks to PO Box 245, Buena Vista, CO, 81211.
The event is limited to 30 attendees.
