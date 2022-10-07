The 10th annual Open Studio Tour in Crestone will run Saturday and Sunday.
The tour features work by 20 local artists at their studios.
Featured artists include Leigha Nicole, Fred Trompler, David Lee, Paul Bareis, Kim Roberts, Leslie Henslee, Josefina Gordh, Amy Jo Arndt, Monte Cristo Dean, Alan Sutherland;
Noah Baen, Jandi Namba, Stephen Futral, Blue Starseed, Jennifer Thomson, Kristoff and Noemi Kosmowski, Joni Franks, Corez Hines and Christina Lakish.
Studios will be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
In conjunction with the Open Studio Tour, a Spoken Word Night will feature Crestone’s Poemfest, an evening of poetry, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at T-Road Brewing Co., 120 W. Silver Ave., Crestone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.