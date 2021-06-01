Cultureclash Gallery, which closed in March 2020 after 24 years in Salida, will have one final showing of its artists’ work in June at Salida SteamPlant’s Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
An opening reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. June 5 at the SteamPlant. The “Curtain Call” exhibit will run through June.
Cultureclash owner Geraldine Alexander said in a press release that her only regret was that, because of the pandemic, she didn’t get to have a closing exhibit for her talented artists and to thank the Salida community.
Salida ArtWalk organizers decided to dedicate their use of the Paquette Gallery in June to give Cultureclash one last show.
Artists whose work will be exhibited include PJ Bergin, Cristine Boyd, Merry Cox, Roger Fenton, Fay Golson, Dvora Kanegis, Kay Litz, Sally Mather, Conrad Nelson, Karen Pierce, Jude Silva, Roberta Smith, Bernice Strawn, Lynn Van De Water and the late Ted Fish.
Jewelry by Michael Boyd, Ryan Gardner, Nicole Hansen, Rynn Miller and Harold O’Connor will be available at the opening reception only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.