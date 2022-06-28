Among the many offerings for ArkWalk was a showing of work by local artists at T Rex Hall, 218 E. Fourth St., in the Episcopal Church of the Ascension hall across the street from Salida Regional Library.
The Community Arts venue is described as “a place to create, learn and display art.”
There are five studio spaces on the upper level and three on the lower level, with room for one more, artist and Community Arts director Tara Flannagan said.
The space has been open since April 1, and Flannagan said the hope is to open the community space to allow people to “try on” art.
The facility includes hanging space, and educational opportunities are planned with art and writing workshops.
“I think writing and painting are the same thing in terms of process,” Flannagan said.
For more information contact Flannagan at 970-390-2157 or email Trexcommunityarts@gmail.com
