Judy Kiehart pens memoir

Former Salidan Judy Kiehart has announced the release of her memoir, “Calico Lane.”
Calico Lane is a real place in northeastern Pennsylvania and is about family and breaking through social and cultural norms. The focus is partly on the difficulties experienced by a lesbian of the baby boomer generation coming of age in a community and family that weren’t quite ready for such a revelation, but it is filled with fascinating family and community traditions experienced during the author’s growing-up years.
Church weddings at St. Michael’s were a big occasion, with receptions to follow. Cabbage rolls were a featured delicacy and a polka and accordion band provided entertainment. The author recalls the sexist games of the ’50s and ’60s that she didn’t approve of even then. WOW was for girls, where tiny beds catapulted small plastic pillows across a cardboard room for a mock pillow fight. POW was for boys, with cardboard cannons and soldiers as targets.
Celebratory cakes were served following special events like kindergarten graduation. Grandmothers (called Baba) were an important part of the family, and both Babas lived with the family at times.
Religion was also important. In fact, her parents met at a church-sponsored dance as teenagers and married in 1949 after her father’s discharge from the Marines. When anyone called late at night, Kiehart’s Russian mother made the sign of the cross, anticipating bad news.
Like a lot of girls coming of age in that generation, one of her first jobs was as a carhop.
Knowing from an early age there was something different about her, Kiehart was fortunate in having an aunt to confide in who suggested sometimes secrets are best kept secret. The book is filled with funny, heartwarming and sad memories that readers of the baby boom generation will connect with and younger readers might find hard to believe.
Times have changed since she grew up in “Calico Lane.” In 2015 she and her wife, Eileen, became the second same-sex couple to marry in Chaffee County, and in 2016 they marched in the first gay pride parade in Salida.
Today they live in Washington state. A return to her hometown in recent years inspired the book, which begins and ends in Pennsylvania’s Calico Lane neighborhood and is an enjoyable work of nonfiction focusing on life in the sometimes not-so-good old days but laced with a lot of happy and funny memories.
Kiehart is a member of Chaffee County Writers Exchange, National Association of Memoir Writers and Pacific Northwest Writers Association. An excerpt from “Calico Lane” was a semifinalist in the 2021 Tucson Festival of Books Literary Competition.
Salidans will remember Kiehart’s one-act plays with Stage Left Theater and particularly the Global Holiday production. Two former Salidans, author Susan J. Tweit and the Rev. Margaret Gillikin, pastor of Salida United Methodist Church (2008-2014), applaud “Calico Lane,” which is available at https://amazon.com/dp/0578340836.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.