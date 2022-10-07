Salida High School music departments invite music lovers to “Be Our Guest” at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 for “An Evening of Disney” performed by the SHS jazz band and SHS and Salida Middle School choirs.
The free show will be in the SHS auditorium, 26 Jones Ave.
The SHS jazz band will open with classic jazz standards like “In the Mood.”
The SHS and SMS combined choir will then perform selections from the Disney musicals “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin” and “The Little Mermaid.”
As with last year’s Broadway tribute, choir members will be in costume for their performances.
Salida Middle School students in the fifth- and sixth-grade choir will also perform Disney tunes.
