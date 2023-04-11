Thursday celebrates one of my favorite beverages, ginger ale. That’s right, it is National Ginger Ale Day! Canada Dry Ginger Ale, in my humble opinion, has the best taste with the most intense ginger flavor. And who knew, it’s not just for sipping on a hot summer day?

Thomas Joseph Cantrell, an Irish apothecary and surgeon, manufactured the first ginger ale in Belfast, Ireland in the 1850s. This was the older, golden-style fermented ginger ale with a strong, spicy ginger flavor. The beverage was marketed by Grattan and Company with a bottle embossed with the slogan “The Original Makers of Ginger Ale.”

