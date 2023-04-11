Thursday celebrates one of my favorite beverages, ginger ale. That’s right, it is National Ginger Ale Day! Canada Dry Ginger Ale, in my humble opinion, has the best taste with the most intense ginger flavor. And who knew, it’s not just for sipping on a hot summer day?
Thomas Joseph Cantrell, an Irish apothecary and surgeon, manufactured the first ginger ale in Belfast, Ireland in the 1850s. This was the older, golden-style fermented ginger ale with a strong, spicy ginger flavor. The beverage was marketed by Grattan and Company with a bottle embossed with the slogan “The Original Makers of Ginger Ale.”
A less dark and sweet version of ginger ale was created by Canadian John J. McLaughlin, a chemist and pharmacist. He had a soda water bottling plant built in 1890 and began experimenting with flavor extracts to add to his soda water in 1904. That year he introduced “Pale Dry Ginger Ale,” the bubbly drink that would be patented in 1907 as Canada Dry Ginger Ale. This version became popular in the United States during the Prohibition era, when it was used as a mixer for alcoholic beverages. Today the drink is often found at Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties.
Ginger Ale Chicken is quick and easy to make and is great served with potatoes or rice and a side salad.
2 or 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
½ cup thinly sliced green onion
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat until shimmering. Add chicken and cook until all sides are golden brown. Add Worcestershire sauce and green onion, stir until combined. Gradually add ginger ale, letting it boil down and thicken to a darker brown. Serve immediately.
These Pork Medallions with Ginger Ale Sauce are a simplified, weeknight version of the roasted pork recipe my grandma Lesta used to make.
Pork Medallion Ingredients:
2 pounds pork tenderloin, cut into ½-inch medallions
Salt and pepper, to taste
Ginger Ale Sauce Ingredients:
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2½ tablespoons all-purpose flour
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter for the sauce. Whisk in flour and cook 1 minute to make a roux. In a medium bowl, stir together ginger ale, soy sauce, garlic powder, onion powder and lemon juice. Slowly pour ginger ale mixture into the roux, whisking constantly. Keep whisking to remove any lumps. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes, whisking often until sauce thickens. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm on low heat until the pork is ready.
Salt and pepper the pork on both sides. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon butter. Add as many medallions as will fit in the skillet without overcrowding them. Cook 3 to 4 minutes per side or until meat turns white halfway up the sides. Turn only once. Remove cooked pork from the pan and cover loosely with foil while you cook the remaining meat.
Plate the medallions on a platter and pour all the sauce over the meat. Serve with mashed potatoes or jasmine rice.
Ginger Ale Ham is moist and tasty and perfect served with potato salad or scalloped potatoes.
6- to 8-pound boneless or semi-boneless ham
1 12-ounce can of ginger ale, not the sugar-free variety
½ cup light brown sugar, packed
Place ham in a baking dish or roasting pan and score diagonally both directions about 1/8 inch deep. Pour ginger ale over the top. Pat brown sugar over the top and sides of the ham.
Bake according to package directions, usually 20 minutes per pound at 325 degrees. This makes great leftovers for sandwiches.
Ginger Ale Blondies are a great dessert to follow any of the above recipes. They are also a perfect foil for a cup of coffee.
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger root
20 finely crushed ginger snap cookies
4 tablespoons ginger ale, may vary depending on consistency of the glaze
½ teaspoon finely grated ginger root.
Grease a 13-by-9 baking pan and preheat oven to 350 degrees. Crush up the ginger snap cookies and set aside. In a large bowl, stir together flour, sugar and salt. When well combined, add butter, eggs, ginger ale, ground ginger and grated ginger. Using a hand mixer, beat on medium speed until well blended. Pour batter into baking pan and bake for 30 minutes or until light golden brown and firm. Let cool while you make the glaze.
Mix glaze ingredients until smooth. Pierce entire top of the cooled cake with a fork. Pour glaze over the top, spreading it evenly. Let it set for a few minutes before dusting the top with crushed ginger snaps.
