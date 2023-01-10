It is so hard to fathom 2023 is here. I cannot believe how quickly 2022 passed, especially after the summer was over. It was a whirlwind of Halloween decorating, Thanksgiving celebrating and Christmas festivities, which were gone in the blink of an eye.

The coming of the new year didn’t feel like much of a celebration this year. I think in part because the holiday fell on Sunday and in part because I didn’t get to watch the Rose Parade. Apparently, the parade has never taken place on a Sunday in its 134-year history. I am pretty sure this is the first time in nearly six decades that I missed the show.

