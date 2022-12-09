Starting Monday, Salida Regional Library will offer an additional pickup option for library materials using smart lockers.
Our new remote locker system, located in Poncha Springs’ Chipeta Park, allows users to pick up requested materials easily, with an access code, 24 hours a day. (Please note: Requests are not fulfilled 24 hours a day. Items are placed in lockers for pickup after 10 a.m. three days a week).
Materials can be retrieved at the user’s convenience anytime, day or night, and users will have up to seven days from notification to pick up items.
Smart lockers allow us to offer an excellent curb-side option for pickup of books, magazines, DVDs and any other related materials.
How does it work? First, you must have an email, or a phone number that accepts texts, associated with your library account. Next, you log on to the Salida Regional Library card catalog through our website to place a hold. Once you find the item you would like to reserve, users should select “SRL-Poncha Springs Lockers” as the pickup location. Items are then processed in house and placed in one of the 35 available lockers.
Once the items are in house and ready to process, staff will place them in a locker. Patrons with items on hold at the Poncha Springs Lockers will receive a text and an email notice with a 4-digit access code and a QR code – patrons may choose to use either one to retrieve their materials. Again, if a patron has not added a cellphone or an email to their library account, remote locker pickup is not available to them.
We will also have a book drop (no DVDs please) available to patrons in the form of a book drop box directly next to the locker system. So, if you can’t make it into Salida, and Poncha Springs is closer to you, you can drop your books at Chipeta Park as well.
What else is new at the library? For the month of December, we are showcasing 21 storyboards produced by We Are Chaffee. Each storyboard is a story about local people written by local people. Come check it out.
We are finishing out our fall season and ramping up for winter. Our January through May program offerings will be awesome. They range from adult art class to book clubs to escape rooms to reading bingo competitions to Middle School Trivia to youth writing class and so much more. We will have our new season’s schedule up on Dec. 19.
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.
