14er Fest returns to Buena Vista

Several Jeeps took the opportunity to test their flex at 14er Fest last year.

 Times file photo

14er Fest returns to Buena Vista Sept. 23-25.

“14er Fest offers an event expo free to the public. Anyone can walk around and talk to vendors and listen to music. As a participant, registrants can choose to go on guided trail excursions to explore and enjoy some of northern Chaffee County’s outdoor offerings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.