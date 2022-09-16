14er Fest returns to Buena Vista Sept. 23-25.
“14er Fest offers an event expo free to the public. Anyone can walk around and talk to vendors and listen to music. As a participant, registrants can choose to go on guided trail excursions to explore and enjoy some of northern Chaffee County’s outdoor offerings.
“The event has 4x4 trips, running races, fly fishing opportunities, hikes and mountain bike events,” 14er Fest organizer and founder Marcus Trusty said.
The event will offer different activities during the weekend including concert performances, races, contests, vendors and food.
14er Fest will also feature a 5K family race at 4:30 p.m. Friday, a 50K trail race at 7 a.m. Saturday and a 14K race at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The 14K and the 5K races will both be hosted by One Love Endurance with an entrance fee of $35 for the 5K and $50 for the 14K.
Online registration closes Sept. 21, with in-person registration Sept. 22-25. Both races will start outside The Trailhead at 402 East Main St.
The Wind Liner 50K race will cost $140 for a general entrance fee or $160 for admission and a 14er Fest pass. For those looking to get the full experience of two 50K races, there is also the Sawatch 50/50 bundle, which costs $315.
The 14er Fest pass includes a stainless steel glass, beer/cocktail token, raffle tickets, discounts at restaurants and bars in town, a $10 donation to BVSC and access to all 14er Fest events and workshops.
The race hosted by Freestone Endurance will feature five aid stations and take around 11 hours to complete.
“This event brings all trail users together. Many times users try to segregate themselves into one user group. However, the reality is we are all multiusers of public lands,” Trusty said.
“We all enjoy going to the same places and feel the same desire to be in the mountains. 14er Fest celebrates multiuse and public land ethics and stewardship. All users can recreate together and take care of our public lands together.”
A vendor village on East Main Street between Colorado Avenue and Court Street will offer merchandise for sale and classes on outdoor activities. These classes will include Overland 101, off-road vehicle repair, outdoor photography, backcountry first aid and bike maintenance.
“People should expect a vibrant festival scene on East Main Street,” Trusty said. “The atmosphere is going to be fantastic.”
Among the live concerts, the Buena Vagrants will perform at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by Chris of Coral Creek and friends at 6:30 p.m. Saturday shows will begin with Hogan and Moss at 3 p.m., followed by Split Window at 6:30 p.m. Finishing everything at 10:30 a.m. Sunday is Bruce Hayes.
Participants looking to camp in an RV or their vehicle by the river will have to reserve a two-night camping pass with prices depending on means of camping.
Vehicle camping will cost $50 while RV camping will cost $70. Campers can also purchase vehicle camping and park one vehicle next to their tent.
“I’m extremely excited for the event to grow this year. 2019 was a peak year for the event, and we had to relaunch everything in 2021, so I think 2022 is going to be a big year for us,” Trusty said. “There is a lot of renewed energy going into this year.”
