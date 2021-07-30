Rootin’ tootin’ shootin’ re-enactments are coming Saturday and Sunday to McPhelemy Park and River Park in Buena Vista, so citizens are reminded not to be alarmed or feel the need to notify law enforcement if they hear gunshots.
Here’s the BV Chamber of Commerce’s full schedule of events.
Today through Sunday
Rent period costumes and participate in the festivities in style. Located near the old stage depot at Railroad Avenue and Main Street.
Today
6-8 p.m. – Gold Rush Days kickoff music event: Friday Concert at the Farm with Gene Farrar at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Admission by donation. Take a chair and a picnic. Sponsored by Buena Vista Heritage.
Saturday
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Gold Rush Days free activities at River Park soccer fields, including art, crafts, jewelry, clothes and family activities with Euro Bunjee, Chaffee County Fire and UAS Central Colorado Drone Club.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Civil War Encampment & Historical Re-enactments at Buena Vista Depot, 116 U.S. 24 N. Sponsored by Buena Vista Heritage.
9 a.m. – Civil War Musket Drills at Buena Vista Depot with re-enactors of 1st Colorado Company D demonstrating use of the Springfield musket and linear tactics used by soldiers in the 1860s.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Free Kids Art Classes sponsored by Chaffee Arts in the River Park.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Beer Garden featuring Eddyline Beer and Vino Salida Wine.
10-11:30 a.m. – Free concert: David Lawrence & Coleman Smith, River Park.
10 a.m. – “The Angel of Santa Fe” at Buena Vista Depot. Louisa Canby, wife of a Union officer, organized army wives to turn her home into a field hospital to aid injured Confederate soldiers. She was long praised by survivors and remembered 50 years later at a reunion of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
10:45 a.m. – Cockeyed Liz starring Kathi Perry, Buena Vista Depot.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Free Buena Vista Depot tours, 116 U.S. 24 N.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Buena Vista Heritage Museum in the historic courthouse is open, 506 E. Main St. Explore Buena Vista’s history. Admission is $5 for adults, free for members and children.
11:30 a.m. – Martha Mahon starring Bea Harnish, Buena Vista Depot.
11:30 a.m.-noon – Shootout in BV, River Park.
Noon – “Civil War in the West – the Union Army” at Buena Vista Depot. In the early months of 1862 the 1st Colorado Volunteer Regiment marched from Denver City to Fort Union New Mexico Territory. The 400-mile march was completed in 13 days, one of the fastest long-distance marches of the Civil War. Colorado and New Mexico volunteers joined forces to engage the Confederate Army and defend Fort Union.
Noon-1 p.m. – Free concert: Sweet Beets, River Park.
1 p.m. – Louis Schultz (dead miner from Mary Murphy Mine) starring Tim Stange, Buena Vista Depot.
1:30-2 p.m. – Shootout in BV, re-enactment stage at River Park.
2 p.m. – Cockeyed Liz starring Kathi Perry, Buena Vista Depot.
2-3:30 p.m. – Free concert: Bruce Hayes, River Park.
3 p.m. – “Civil War in the West – Confederate Army,” Buena Vista Depot. In 1861 Confederate Gen. Henry Sibley raised 3,500 mounted volunteers in San Antonio, Texas. They began a long march up the Rio Grande River with the goal of capturing Fort Union east of Santa Fe and eventually assaulting the rich gold fields of Colorado.
6-8 p.m. – Saturday Night Concert: Blue Recluse, River Park.
6-8 p.m. – Beer Garden featuring Eddyline Beer and Vino Salida Wine.
Sunday
8:30-9:15 a.m. – Cowboy Church with old-time cowboy tunes with Carole and Randy Barnes, River Park.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Gold Rush Days free activities at River Park soccer fields, including art, crafts, jewelry, clothes and family activities with Euro Bunjee, Chaffee County Fire and UAS Central Colorado Drone Club.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Civil War Encampment & Historical Re-enactments at Buena Vista Depot, 116 U.S. 24 N. Sponsored by Buena Vista Heritage.
9 a.m. – Civil War Musket Drills at Buena Vista Depot with re-enactors of 1st Colorado Company D demonstrating use of the Springfield musket and linear tactics used by soldiers in the 1860s.
10 a.m. – “The Angel of Santa Fe” at Buena Vista Depot. Louisa Canby, wife of a Union officer, organized army wives to turn her home into a field hospital to aid injured Confederate soldiers. She was long praised by survivors and remembered 50 years later at a reunion of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
10-11:30 a.m. – Free concert: Shane Bumgarner, River Park.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Beer Garden featuring Eddyline Beer and Vino Salida Wine.
10 a.m. – The second leg of the Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation’s triple crown of burro races begins. The 14-mile course starts and finishes at North Court and Piñon streets.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Buena Vista Heritage Museum in the historic courthouse is open, 506 E. Main St. Explore Buena Vista’s history. Admission is $5 for adults, free for members and children.
The exhibit “Edward S. Curtis: Unpublished Alaska,” comprising unpublished Edward Curtis photographs taken in Alaska and on loan from the Curtis Legacy Foundation, opens.
11 a.m. – Louis Schultz (dead miner from Mary Murphy Mine) starring Tim Stange, Buena Vista Depot.
11:30 a.m.-noon – Shootout in BV, re-enactment stage at River Park.
Noon – “Civil War in the West – the Union Army” at Buena Vista Depot. In the early months of 1862 the 1st Colorado Volunteer Regiment marched from Denver City to Fort Union New Mexico Territory. The 400-mile march was completed in 13 days, one of the fastest long-distance marches of the Civil War. Colorado and New Mexico volunteers joined forces to engage the Confederate Army and defend Fort Union.
Noon-1:30 p.m. – Free concert: Enion & Dave Tiller, River Park.
1 p.m. – Louis Schultz (dead miner from Mary Murphy Mine) starring Tim Stange, Buena Vista Depot.
2-3:30 p.m. – Free concert: Alex & Bonnie, River Park.
2:30 p.m. – Martha Mahon starring Bea Harnish, Buena Vista Depot.
3 p.m. – “Civil War in the West – Confederate Army,” Buena Vista Depot. In 1861 Confederate Gen. Henry Sibley raised 3,500 mounted volunteers in San Antonio, Texas. They began a long march up the Rio Grande River with the goal of capturing Fort Union east of Santa Fe and eventually assaulting the rich gold fields of Colorado.
