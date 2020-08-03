The FIBArk downriver race will travel the full length of Browns Canyon this year, forcing boaters to navigate some of the toughest and biggest rapids on the Arkansas River during the marathon.
Instead of beginning in Salida and ending in Fremont County like past races, this year’s race will start at Fisherman’s Bridge near Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center, go through Browns Canyon’s rugged rapids and then finish in downtown Salida.
“We wanted to step up the caliber of the race,” FIBArk race director Alli Gober said, noting that competitors have to qualify for this year’s marathon whitewater race.
The course is similar to last year’s race, which was 14 miles long, it just starts further up the canyon. “Some of the top athletes were asking, ‘why not do all of Browns?” Gober said, calling it “iconic to have the marathon running through Browns Canyon.”
Running Browns is also more challenging than the old 26-mile route, featuring about 11 class III rapids instead of two. The boaters will now have to navigate their way through Pinball, Zoom Flume, Big Drop, Staircase, Widowmaker, Raft Ripper, Seidel’s Suck Hole and Twin Falls, among other rapids. “The skill level that it takes to do this 26-mile race is way bumped up,” Gober said.
The downriver race will also include a half marathon for people who want to try some harder rapids, but are hesitant to do the full marathon. There will also be an intermediate downriver race that starts at Stone Bridge, which stand up paddle boards can race, and a novice race that starts at Marvin Park.
The downriver races will take place Sunday with the first boats starting at 8:30 a.m.
There will be two other river races during FIBArk this year.
On Friday, the Pine Creek giant slalom race will return. Gober said parking issues caused the event to be stopped for the last several years, but she got the Colorado State Patrol on board this year with a parking plan, which is limited to 40 athletes/ cars.
Like the marathon through Browns, Gober said the Pine Creek rapid is also kind of iconic and will help draw good boaters to the Arkansas.
“There will be a handful of slalom gates, but instead of 20 gates there will be four or five located in harder rapids,” she said.
The regular slalom race will also be held Saturday at the Salida Whitewater Park.
Gober described slalom racing as making hard moves in easy water and giant slalom as making hard moves in hard whitewater.
The Pine Creek Race will take place from 2-4 p.m. Friday while the slalom races will take place from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gober said, “We’re encouraging spectators to watch the live stream (instead of congregating at the river).” The livestream can be found at fibark.com.
For people using the river park, Gober said she wants them to be aware that the races are going on and that the waves below the F Street Bridge won’t be in the course.
This year’s FIBArk will also feature running and mountain bike races, but only the Tenderfoot Hill Climb will be done at a specific time with competitors starting either in small waves or individually beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The FIBArk 5k road run, 10k road run, 10k trail run and three mountain bike races, meanwhile are all currently underway virtually through Aug. 7. The best times will win, but to discourage people from riding their bikes as fast as they can through the Arkansas Hills, there will be no prizes for the winning bikers.
People can register and find out more information on the competitions at SalidaRec.com.
The FIBArk 2020 art auction, meanwhile, features a piece created by Katie Maher and will be conducted completely online at fibark.com. Bids will close at 6 p.m. Friday. Commemorative T-shirts, posters and buttons capturing the spirit of the artwork are also available for sale online and at The Next Eddy, 129 W. First St. in Salida.
“The artwork this year is really, really cool,” Gober said, calling it a celebration of the river persisting even through the pandemic.
