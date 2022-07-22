A professional mariachi group, Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra, will perform the third concert in Salida Aspen Concerts’ 46th season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave.
Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra was formed to present something fresh and different from the groups active in the Denver area, a press release stated.
The group began Aug. 6, 1999, with four young enthusiasts, Oscar R. Vaca, Jesus Ramirez, Raul Romero and Vicente Romero, and their new leader, Juventino Romero. Over time they attracted more musicians, leading to today’s eight-member Mariachi ensemble.
At age 14, Juventino Romero began his first instrumental lessons under the guidance of his father, Vicente Romero. Along the way, he attended a prestigious musical school in Mexico City, learning to sight read and taking advanced instrumental classes. He dedicated time to both playing a trumpet and taking vocal lessons.
At 18, he began playing in the Garibaldi Plaza as a mariachi member. As a musician, he traveled to many countries around the world sharing his love for mariachi music. After marrying in 1995, he returned with his wife, Juana, to Colorado.
The first few years in Colorado were difficult as they did not know many people or the language. After struggling to find a mariachi group in Denver, he started Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra in 1999 with four others.
Juventino Romero teaches students of all ages and levels, including in Denver Public Schools for seven years and at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra has performed at the National Western Stock Show and for the past 19 years has shared the stage with the Colorado Symphony in festivities for Cinco de Mayo and Mexico’s Independence on Sept. 15 at Boettcher Concert Hall.
In 2021, the group was inducted into the Colorado Chicano Music Hall of Fame.
The group has also accompanied internationally known Mexican singers when they have performed in Denver.
Tickets cost $25 and are available online at www.SalidaAspenConcerts.org or at the door. K-12 students are admitted free, and accompanying adults can buy half-price tickets. A pre-concert talk will begin at 6:45 p.m. before the concert at 7:30 p.m.
