Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College will present “Three Viewings” in nine virtual theater performances from Feb. 19 through March 7.
Written by Jeffrey Hatcher, “Three Viewings” consists of three darkly comedic monologues set in a Midwestern funeral parlor over a Christmas weekend.
Directed by Brad Moore, the three plays within a play feature Mike Monroney as Emil in “Tell-Tale”; Paige Ulmer as Mac in “The Thief of Tears”; and Wendy Perkins as Virginia in “Thirteen Things About Ed Carpolotti”.
“Three Viewings” will stream Feb. 19, 20, 26 and 27 and March 5 and 6 at 7 p.m.; and Feb. 21 and 28 and March 7 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available via ShowTix4U at showtix4u.com/event-details/45962. Admission is $18 for adults and $13 for seniors and students, as well as CMC employees and graduates.
Season tickets are not available this year; season-ticket holders from this season or from the 2019-20 season should email svticketsales@coloradomtn.edu or call 970-947-8177 to arrange tickets for “Three Viewings.”
Ticket holders may attend any of three talk-back sessions via Zoom: Feb. 19 and 27 at 8:45 p.m. and March 7 at 3:45 p.m.
The 2020-21 season of Sopris Theatre Company is presented by US Bank.
For more information, contact Brad Moore at 970-947-8187 or bmoore@coloradomtn.edu or visit coloradomtn.edu/theatre.
