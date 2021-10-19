About 60 artists displayed their work for the return of the annual Valley Visions art exhibition, hosted by Salida Council for the Arts over the weekend at the Salida SteamPlant ballroom.
The exhibit, canceled last year due to the pandemic, kicked off Friday night with a reception for the public to meet the artists and continued through Sunday.
The show is designed to give artists from the Arkansas River Valley a chance to show their work in paintings, sculptures and photographs.
The show was limited to local artists, living within a 40-mile radius of Salida, to show an original piece of art not previously exhibited. All the art was for sale, with 80 percent of proceeds going to the artists and 20 percent to the SteamPlant.
Salida artist Barbara Baker received a lifetime achievement award during the event.
Winners of the show were:
First: Jude Silva, “Middle Ground.”
Second: Marcia Blakeman, “Receding Storm.”
Third: Mark Dean, “Keys to the Cadenza.”
Honorable mention:
Fay Golson, “Evening Song.”
Mary Leslie, “Contemplation.”
Susy Ritch, “Race for the Future.”
People’s Choice Award: Padgett McFeeley, “Touching Wisdom.”
Sixteen art pieces were sold, bringing in $3,855. Twenty percent goes to the SteamPlant, and 80 percent goes to the artist.
About 150 people attended the Friday reception, and about 350 visited during the entire weekend.
