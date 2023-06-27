The first Authors Fair, held in conjunction with Salida ArtWalk, took place Friday at Salida Regional Library with 16 local authors participating.
The library sponsored the event as its contribution to ArtWalk and hopes to make it an annual event.
“Several of the authors felt it was very successful and are eager to participate again,” said Danielle Frost, facilitator for the Writers Group that meets at 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the library. She collaborated with library staff to coordinate the event.
Participating authors were Thomas Carpenter, Linda Ditchkus, Barbara Ford, Jean Gabardi, Mark Irwin, Lynda LaRoca, Laurel McHargue, Jan Pratt, M.I. Rowland, Carol Samson, Arlene Shovald, Thordis Simonson, Richard Smith, Linda Taylor, Amy Turner and Monica Young.
“I’m thrilled by the success of the Authors Fair,” Frost said. “It was inspiring to be in the company of so many exceptionally talented writers and an honor to provide a platform to showcase their talent. We had a great turnout from the community and watching the authors engage with people eager to invest in their art was a joy.”
