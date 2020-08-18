Poncha Springs artist keeps creating

Poncha Springs artist, Judy Sprague, remains active in the art world despite the COVID pandemic. She recently received First Place for her pastel, “Waiting to Dance,” at 3rd Street Gallery in Westcliffe’s “Shades of Summer” exhibition which runs through August.
More than 40 of her original drawings and paintings are currently being shown at Arkansas Valley Digital Imaging and Gallery at 317 East Main Street in Buena Vista, also for the month of August.
“The pandemic has allowed me plenty of time to work on paintings,” she said. “We usually have family visiting in the summer, but because of the pandemic, family members, mostly in other states, aren’t flying or are postponing travel. We, in turn, aren’t traveling either. The isolation hasn’t bothered me. I’m content working on my art and when I get tired I go for a walk in my neighborhood.”
The pandemic hasn’t inspired any new paintings but she is excited about changing her subjects and style.
“For years I focused on painting or drawing as realistically as I could. I felt comfortable with ink and pastel. I never felt good about my attempts with oil painting. Now my paintings are mostly oil, impressionistic, and are bright and bold. I’m combining brush and palette knife. It’s so much fun! And the crazy thing is my impressionistic colorful oil paintings created mostly with palette knives, are my best sellers.”
Before moving to Poncha Springs in 2017 she lived in Gunnison for 28 years, Montrose for 8 years, and Greeley for 19 years. Formerly a public school guidance counselor she turned to art in retirement and quickly became active as an exhibiting artist in juried regional, national, and international art shows. She is a signature member of the Pastel Society of Colorado and has won a long list of awards in Colorado and throughout the nation.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art and Education, Masters of Art in Education and Counseling and Post Masters academic work in Psychology.
She taught art at the high school and college level as well as graduate level art courses at Adams State College Extended Studies and Western State College summer Institute and was a mental health therapist at the Center for Mental Health in Montrose. Retiring from education in 2002 opened the door to her second career in art.
Her work can be viewed at Arkansas Valley Digital Imaging and Gallery, 317 East Main St. in Buena Vista and at the ‘Shades of Summer” exhibit at 3rd Street Gallery in Westcliffe through the month of August, at the Sportsman in Lake City, and on her web site at www.judyspragueart.com.
