With only five days until Christmas the rush is on. Packages to wrap, cards to mail, cookies to bake and, oh yeah, meals to make and families to feed every day. All of us can use a recipe or two that doesn’t take a lot of time or ingredients.
I want to thank the many people who approached me at the craft fair this year for their support and comments. Many of you expressed interest in quick and easy meals, and I am hoping the recipes in the column this week will fulfill that need. I always appreciate hearing from readers, and I wish each and every one of you a joyous holiday season with your family and loved ones.
Sage Pork Chops with Cider Pan Gravy only takes 30 minutes to prepare. This quick and easy meal is perfect served over couscous, rice or noodles.
4 bone-in center-cut pork loin chops
3 tablespoons dried sage leaves
½ cup apple cider or juice
Minced fresh parsley for garnish
Sprinkle the chops, on both sides, with salt and pepper and rub with sage. Dip in flour to lightly coat. In a large skillet heat butter and oil over medium heat. When shimmering, brown chops on both sides. Remove from pan to a plate.
Add chicken broth and cider to skillet and bring to a boil. Stir to loosen browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add cream, stirring constantly until thickened. Reduce heat to medium and add chops in a single layer back into the pan. Cook, covered, 5 to 7 minutes. A meat thermometer inserted in the pork should read 145 degrees. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Cashew-Chicken Rotini Salad can be served as a meal or a side. It’s fresh, fruity and the cashews add an amazing crunch. Any time I have ever served this I have gotten rave reviews and come home with an empty dish. It preps in 30 minutes.
1 16-ounce package rotini or spiral pasta, cooked according to package directions
1 20-ounce can pineapple tidbits, drained
¾ cup thinly sliced green onions
1 cup each seedless red and green grapes
1 5-ounce package dried cranberries
1 cup ranch salad dressing
Once pasta is cooked, combine chicken, pineapple, celery, onions, grapes and cranberries in a large bowl. Stir drained pasta into chicken mixture. In a small bowl, whisk ranch dressing and mayonnaise together. Pour over the salad and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hours. Just before serving, stir in cashews.
Skillet Sea Scallops is a perfect quick meal for last-minute guests, taking only 25 minutes to cook. Buttered angel hair pasta and mixed greens are the perfect sides for this dish.
¼ cup white wine or chicken broth
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon fresh parsley, minced
In a shallow bowl, toss the bread crumbs with salt. Dip scallops in crumb mixture to coat both sides. Pat to make sure coating sticks. In a large skillet, heat butter and oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add scallops; cook 1½ to 2 minutes per side until firm and opaque. Remove from pan and keep warm.
Add wine, lemon juice and garlic to the same pan; bring to a boil. Stir in parsley. Drizzle over scallops and serve immediately.
Smothered Chicken Breasts is a savory dish that comes together in 30 minutes. Since it is cooked in one skillet cleanup is just as easy.
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, about 6 ounces each
¼ teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
¼ cup light brown sugar, packed
½ cup colby-Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
Sprinkle both sides of chicken with salt and lemon pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat until shimmering. Cook chicken 6 to 8 minutes per side or until a meat thermometer inserted in chicken reads 165 degrees. Remove from pan and cover with foil to keep warm.
In the same skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the drippings. Sauté onions with brown sugar over medium heat until tender and golden brown. Top chicken with bacon, onion mixture and cheese.
With only 5 ingredients and a prepared crust, Reuben Pizza is a snap to whip up and tastes just like a Reuben sandwich.
1 prebaked 12 inch pizza crust, these can be found in the bakery or frozen food section. If using frozen cook ahead using package directions
2/3 cup Thousand Island salad dressing, less if desired
½ pound sliced deli corned beef cut into strips
1 14-ounce can sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained
2 cups Swiss cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place crust on an ungreased baking sheet. Spread dressing on top of crust. Top with corned beef, sauerkraut and cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, 12 to 15 minutes.
