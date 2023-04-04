Peter Cottontail plans to hide eggs

Cousins Finley Freeler, 5, and Cameron Sack, 5, examine their Easter egg haul at the 2022 Easter egg hunt at Thonhoff Park. This year’s Salida egg hunt is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday with additional hunts planned Saturday in Cotopaxi and Poncha Springs and Sunday in Nathrop.

 File photo by D.J. DeJong

Peter Cottontail has a busy week planned with several opportunities for local youngsters to hunt for Easter eggs and win prizes.

Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center will kick off the Easter festivities with the annual underwater Easter egg hunt from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50.

