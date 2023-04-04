Peter Cottontail plans to hide eggs

Peter Cottontail has a busy week planned with several opportunities for local youngsters to hunt for Easter eggs and win prizes.
Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center will kick off the Easter festivities with the annual underwater Easter egg hunt from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50.
Youngsters up to 15 years old can participate.
Each age group will have its own hunt as they search the water for the elusive golden eggs that will earn them a special prize.
The cost is $10 for drop-ins, and access passes and memberships are accepted.
Saturday the Easter Bunny will be traveling around for several events, starting with the annual Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. at Thonhoff Park, across from the courthouse in Salida.
The big fluffy rabbit will make an appearance through the courtesy of Salida Fire Department and then kids will scramble to pick up as many eggs as they can in the park.
The park will be sectioned off by age group.
An egg toss contest will follow the egg hunt.
The event is sponsored by Salida Community Center.
Cotopaxi Lions Club will start its Easter egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. at Cotopaxi School, 345 CR 12.
Preschoolers and younger will hunt eggs at the preschool, immediately followed by the kindergarten through fifth-grade egg hunters at the Cotopaxi School playground.
Participants are asked to take their own baskets.
Baked goods and breakfast burritos will be available for sale courtesy of the Pleasant Valley Club.
The Easter Bunny is scheduled to put in an appearance at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Chipeta Park in Poncha Springs with an egg hunt to begin at 10 a.m. in the park just south of Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
Youngsters should keep their eyes peeled for the golden egg, the finder of which gets a special prize.
Right after the egg hunt, Cross Roads Church will serve a pancake breakfast in the park.
In Buena Vista, the free Community Easter Egg Hunt gets underway at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in McPhelemy Park, West Main Street at U.S. 24. Separate hunting areas will be provided for different age groups. Register at oneloveendurance.com.
Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 162, Nathrop, will host an egg hunt with the Easter bunny at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Complimentary pony rides will be available on the resort’s front lawn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The National Weather Service predicts mostly sunny egg hunting weather Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s.
