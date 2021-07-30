by Douglas P. Marsh
“Edward S. Curtis: Unpublished Alaska” will debut Sunday at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum, 506 E. Main St. The exhibit was created by Buena Vista residents John and Coleen Graybill from newly discovered historical materials.
Curtis was a photographer and chronicler of North American natives during the late 19th to early 20th centuries. His photographs and travelogues, once admired and appreciated by his contemporary Theodore Roosevelt, are renowned worldwide.
The Graybills established the Curtis Legacy Foundation in 2019 to preserve the history of John’s great-grandfather’s work through research and publication about his life and by safeguarding important archives of his work.
A shared love of professional photography and Buena Vista brought John and Coleen together. John moved to BV in 2015 and met Coleen through a mutual friend in Colorado Springs.
“So this friend, after I moved out here full time to BV, said ‘Oh, you should meet my friend Coleen. She’s a photographer and she wants to move out there,’” said John. “We started hanging out and doing nighttime star photography and that kind of stuff, and one thing led to another.”
They started Mountain Spirit Photography in 2016 as an outlet for scenic photos. Many of their works are on display inside Simple Eatery on East Main Street.
“We had this crazy idea – because we were into the astral photography at the time – that we were going to do a national parks at night themed book. So we bought a truck and a camper and headed out and did a little bit of work. And I think it was that fall that we got back from that first trip that this foundation thing happened,” John said.
John said his family had an aversion to the idea of cashing in on his great-grandfather’s life works. Coleen thought the materials were too important to keep under wraps and convinced John they could be used in a constructive, nonexploitative way.
“We’d gotten my parents moved into assisted living and realized that when people would call them for information about my dad’s grandfather, they weren’t responding anymore,” he said.
“We were starting to develop this interest in the history, and so I asked my parents if they would just refer people to me.”
He said the first call they took was a Seattle documentarian who was working on a project for Curtis’ 150th birth year.
The documentarian was in contact with Mary Lou Slaughter, a descendant of Curtis’ first Native American photo subject, Princess Angeline.
This became the first entry in a project they titled “Descendants,” in which they seek to trace lineages from Native Americans Curtis photographed.
“That was Curtis’ first native he worked with, our first native we worked with. It was a great connection,” he said.
The Graybills stressed the importance of enhancing awareness of North American Natives and their culture both in history and in the present day through the project.
“We want to bring awareness to what the history really is,” said Coleen. “Because what’s written in our high school or middle school history books is so lopsided.”
“It’s revisionist history,” said John.
He said the pandemic forced him and Coleen to shift their focus to archival materials, when traveling and meeting more descendants became impossible.
“We had massive plans for working with more descendants, photographing them, and all of that came to a screeching halt because of the virus,” he said.
“We had one exhibit (in) early 2019 that we got in before the lockdown, and then ‘poof.’ So we’re stuck in the house. All of our projects have been put on hold. And what can we do?”
They took on cleaning out John’s parents’ house. Coleen said the materials they dug up in the process blew her away.
“One of our descendants that we photographed, Anna – her granddaughter lives in Colorado Springs,” Coleen said.
“We went over to meet her to possibly photograph her also for the ‘Descendants’ project. And as we were showing them these books that we have, that had been passed down through the family, she’s like ‘I’ve never seen this picture before. And I’ve never seen this picture before, of my great-grandma. And I’ve never seen this of my great-grandpa.’ So bells kind of started going off and over time we realized, ‘This isn’t the same picture. This is a different picture of the same person,’ and ‘I haven’t seen this picture before.’
“So it was just kind of a culmination of different events happening and realizing, you know, we have some unpublished stuff here,” she said. “There were a little over 200 images just from Alaska.”
From those 200 images the Graybills chose 100 and produced a book that includes journals from the 1927 Alaskan voyage taken by Edward and his daughter, Beth.
Sixteen photos, two each from eight stops on the voyage, were chosen for the exhibit that will run in Buena Vista from Aug. 1-15 before moving on to Aspen and other museums and galleries around the country.
The Graybills are eager to resume work for the Curtis Legacy Foundation.
“I’ve got to get back out into the field and do the ‘Descendants’ project. We’ve got two people up in Alaska that Curtis photographed who are still alive,” John said. “So we desperately want to get back up there to work with those people. You know, they’re mid-90s, so time’s a-tickin.
“Curtis writes about this same thing. It was a race against time to get into the reservations and work with the elders before they passed. It’s weird; I feel the same pressure.”
