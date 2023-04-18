Salida students displayed creativity and talent Friday evening at the annual Spring Collage Concert fundraiser, which raised $3,305.
The money will go toward two $1,000 scholarships in performing or visual arts for seniors who intend to pursue them in college.
The event included displays of artwork by students from kindergarten through 12th grade, plus band and choir performances.
A silent auction was held for pieces of student artwork, and other works such as mugs and cards were for sale. Some items not sold at the auction will be bought by teachers within the next couple of weeks, organizer Janine Frazee said.
This was the seventh year the event has been hosted by the Salida Schools Arts Council. Last year they experimented with adding local professional artists’ work to the silent auction, Frazee said, but decided this year to change it up and have professional artists in the mix every other year.
The event “brings everyone together in the community, and kids are excited to show what they can do in the arts,” she said.
“This community never ceases to amaze me,” Frazee said. “We are blessed to have such caring folks who love to give to our cause.”
