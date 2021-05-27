Buena Vista author Cary Unkelbach will meet the public and autograph copies of her book, “Heartbreak Kennel: The True Story of Max and His Breeders,” from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St. in Salida
Unkelbach, accompanied by a distant relative of Max named Betty, will read from her book at 5 p.m. and answer questions. She’ll also offer tips on preparing canines for mountain hikes and climbs.
“Responsible dog ownership is key to a successful, happy, long-term relationship with your pet,” Unkelbach said in a press release.
That’s one of the messages of her book, which is a finalist in the 2021 Colorado Book Awards and the 2021 Colorado Authors League Awards of Excellence for biographies.
