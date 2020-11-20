The Salida Middle School’s seventh grade artists are currently showing their work at the Salida Regional Library. The middle school show will be on display at the library through November.
Two separate projects from Alison Manthey’s classes are currently on display.
For one oil pastel project, the middle school students walked to the Vandaveer Meadow from the school and drew outside.
First they drew with clear plastic lids and dry erase markers and traced their scenes.
Then they went back to the classroom, made their outlines bigger and added tints from dark to light.
In the other project, the seventh graders worked with color and radial symmetry, screating their own personal mandalas.
The literal meaning word mandala means circle, Manthey said, and circle mandalas are also one of the most commonly available form of mandalas.
She added that ancient Hindu scriptures depict mandalas as a period of creativity, of powerful existence and a symbol of deeper connection with the self and the universe at large.
The students worked on the projects for about a month, which included a break in the middle where they had to work on their pieces while attending school from home.
“In this time of stress, when they come in here and get off of their screens, it’s good for them,” Manthey said, noting that the projects forced them to use their right brains and do some problem solving.
People can view the students’ work at the library, 405 E. St., seven days a week. It’s open from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
