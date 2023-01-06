As temperatures drop and cold winds blow through our mountain communities, many are left unprotected from these brutal winter conditions. They are our homeless.
The number of homeless in the U.S. for 2022 is estimated at 552,830. According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, 10 percent of this population care for pets. Other groups, especially social service providers, estimate this percentage is closer to 25 percent.
For many of these homeless, their pets are their only family, their emotional support, their security, their link to unconditional love. And these companion animals are attached and bonded to their humans. Their home is with their humans.
Unfortunately, many homeless shelter policies prevent people from entering shelters with their animal companions, which limits their access to much needed housing and support services.
This is particularly sad because evidence shows that animal companionship is fortifying and contributes to the emotional well-being of people experiencing homelessness, including encouraging owners to obtain sobriety, leave abusive relationships and avoid incarceration.
Pets provide a sense of companionship, which improves mood, outlook and level of hope. Science shows that bonding with a pet boosts feel-good hormones, which promotes a sense of general well-being and comfort.
Taking care of a pet has proven health benefits of lowering blood pressure and easing anxiety and depression. For those with mental health and addiction issues, which many homeless people have, the benefits are even more pronounced, perhaps meaning the difference between life and death.
Pets provide homeless owners with a sense of normalcy, structure and purpose. They keep them from feeling isolated and invisible. Communication from pets in the form of eye contact, barks, purrs and cuddles is restorative, telling the owner, you are visible and loved.
That person is given hope and motivation to go that extra mile to solve their problems to better provide for their best friend. It might be the push needed to help them escape homelessness.
Community charities, local governments, animal welfare groups and organizations such as the National Alliance to End Homelessness are beginning to see the value of keeping homeless people and their pets together and are taking measures to do so.
Last year Chaffee County Hospitality, an organization with men’s and women’s shelters in Salida, spent around $12,500 for 111 nights in motel rooms for those families with pets.
Actions such as these are giving hope to those with pets who have fallen on hard times. They are not about to abandon their animals, and to surrender them to a shelter only casts a burden somewhere else while breaking the hearts and lives of the human and pet so closely bonded.
Sheltering people and pets together appears to be a future trend in trying to help ease the heartbreaking issue of homelessness.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.
