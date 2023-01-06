As temperatures drop and cold winds blow through our mountain communities, many are left unprotected from these brutal winter conditions. They are our homeless.

The number of homeless in the U.S. for 2022 is estimated at 552,830. According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, 10 percent of this population care for pets. Other groups, especially social service providers, estimate this percentage is closer to 25 percent.

