Government officials and canine/animal organizations are warning consumers about puppy scammers who have proliferated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These scammers advertise online purebred puppies for sale and collect hundreds if not thousands of dollars until their victims realize they will never see their promised puppy.
How can prospective buyers protect themselves from these scams?
Buena Vista author Cary Unkelbach said all buyers must do their homework before agreeing to buy any puppy.
She’s written the true crime book, “Heartbreak Kennel: The True Story of Max and His Breeder,” which offers a buyer’s beware message.
The book is the story of how a seemingly well-intentioned canine breeder ends up abandoning nearly one hundred Labrador retrievers in a northern Colorado field in 2004 after she leaves behind a trail of heartbroken puppy buyers and unhealthy puppies.
“Heartbreak Kennel” dives into what really happened that hot summer day and whether the breeder, a college-educated woman named Dodie Cariaso, is held accountable.
It also explores Dodie’s life, with all its twists and turns, some bizarre and shocking, and shares the uplifting tales of Max, a dog bred by her.
At the book’s conclusion, readers will realize that they have a wealth of information to carefully research breeders before they select their next canine.
Unkelbach will appear with her Labrador retriever named Ranger, a distant relative of Max, at the Book Haven, 109 N F St., from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 to autograph copies of her book.
They will be joined by local award-winning author Laurel McHargue who will be signing her latest release, “Peace by Piece: 10 Lessons from a Jigsaw Puzzle!”
Please follow public health guidelines for distancing and masks when visiting the bookstore. Weather permitting, the authors will sign their books outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.