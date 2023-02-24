Mountainfilm on Tour will bring a selection of documentary adventure films from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride to Salida at 7 p.m. March 11 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The films explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world, a press release stated.
The Salida event is hosted by the Greater Arkansas Nature Association and will raise funds for GARNA’s environmental education and sustainability programming.
This year’s film theme is the “Indomitable Spirit” and features films about 73-year-old mountain biker Betty Birrell in “North Shore Betty”; confronting the access to the outdoors from Vasu Sojitra in “Ascend: Reframing Disability in the Outdoors”; and a film about “farming” powder turns in “The Farmer.”
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at GARNA.org. Cost for each show is $15 for GARNA members and $20 for nonmembers.
Parental advisory notice: Many of the films contain expletives, so viewer discretion is advised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.