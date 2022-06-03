Organizers of the inaugural Salida Film Festival, which ran May 12-15 at Salida SteamPlant, announced Wednesday the winners of the Audience Awards for short and feature film categories.
The documentary “Paper & Glue” received the Audience Award in the feature film category. The film follows director JR as he builds some of his projects, from early illicit graffiti videos captured on Paris rooftops at night to a current collaboration at a California Supermax prison, a press release stated.
The winner of the 2022 Audience Award for Short Film is “Learning to Drown,” directed by Ben Knight of Howard. It tells the story of one of the most influential snowboarders of the world, who was at the top of her career when she lost the love of her life.
“The audience response to all of the films during the recent festival was extremely favorable, and the selection of these two films to receive the audience awards is a testament to the craft of powerful storytelling,” Patrick O’Brien, Salida arts and culture supervisor and film festival director, said.
Audience members were given the opportunity to vote through a ballot system at each film program. Scores were then averaged and compared for both feature and short film categories.
O’Brien said next year’s festival will take place May 11-14 at the SteamPlant. Festival programming, along with other events, will be listed on the SteamPlant website, in the member newsletter and on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.