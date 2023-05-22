Vicki Genfan, named one of the top 50 acoustic guitarists in the world by Guitar Player Magazine, will perform a benefit concert at 7 p.m. May 30 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Genfan’s performance is part of an artistic project to compose and record a new album inspired by and recorded in the natural settings of national monuments like Browns Canyon, a press release stated.
Her performance is designed to raise awareness about the importance of preserving these national treasures, encourage public visitation and raise funds to help maintain and protect national monuments.
The Salida concert will support Friends of Browns Canyon’s work to achieve a Dark Sky Park certification for Browns Canyon National Monument by following the standards established by the International Dark-Sky Association.
The opening act is High Desert Acoustic Duo – Mark Dudrow and Justin Dean. With Dudrow on cello and Dean on guitar and fiddle, the multi-instrumentalist songwriters have been performing music together for more than two decades.
Dean, a Bureau of Land Management ranger on the Rio Grande in New Mexico, said he draws inspiration from the landscape in which he works and lives. His themes range from comical to serious – reincarnation, open spaces, old trucks in the desert, ecology and the wonder of open spaces.
Based in Jaroso, Dudrow has written musical scores for an orchestra of instruments made of ice, traveled by ski with his cello to record music in a backcountry yurt and spent many nights enjoying the night sky.
Concert tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door, subject to availability. Tickets can be purchased at the SteamPlant box office or online at salidasteamplant.com.
Doors open at 6 p.m. A dark-sky photography presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. before the 7 p.m. concert.
Sponsors include Heart of the Rockies Radio, DeLaRue Building Co., LifeStream Water Systems, Solarset, Subculture Cyclery, Su Casa Furniture and Sleep Shop, Joe and Sue Greiner, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Eye Candy, Grit & Thistle Film Co., High Side Bar & Grill, Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center and Salida Mountain Sports.
