A collection of original oil paintings from Salida artist Gail Franke is on display at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive, now through Dec. 31.
Franke’s paintings are inspired by a collection of archive photographs at Salida Regional Library, which depict a variety of historical buildings, businesses and lively street scenes from Salida and the surrounding area, including some photographs that are more than 100 years old.
“My goal was to bring these photos to life and create colorful street scenes,” Franke said in a press release. “This allows the viewer to go back to the past and be part of everyday life in Salida, with the people and businesses of a time gone by.”
To create her oil paintings, Franke said she combined a multi-faceted approach. She reviewed the archive black-and-white photographs themselves in detail; studied additional historical visual and color references from the era; and visited some of the still-standing buildings in the area, including the Salida Fire Department, which houses the 1911 Kissel fire truck Franke painted.
Franke’s work is on display alongside reproductions of the photos they are inspired by.
Franke began drawing and painting as a young girl, and now exclusively paints oils. She paints both outside, “en plein air,” as well as at her local studio. Street scenes in towns she travels to are one of her favorite subject matters to paint, which she said made this project even more meaningful.
HRRMC displays the work of regional artists each quarter, with an emphasis on the Arkansas River Valley. Call 719-530-2217 for more information on exhibiting art at the hospital.
