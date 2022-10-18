A collection of original oil paintings from Salida artist Gail Franke is on display at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive, now through Dec. 31.

Franke’s paintings are inspired by a collection of archive photographs at Salida Regional Library, which depict a variety of historical buildings, businesses and lively street scenes from Salida and the surrounding area, including some photographs that are more than 100 years old.

