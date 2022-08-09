Salida Jazz Fest returns with regional, national, local musicians

Come rain or shine, the Salida Jazz Fest is set for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m Saturday at Riverside Park, Sackett Avenue and F Street.
“This summer has been challenging with the summer rain in the evenings,” said Salida Arts and Culture Director Michael Varnum.
He said the event will still take place during inclement weather, except for lightning.
Jazz Fest is in its fourth year and is the brainchild of Salida’s SteamPlant Event Center.
The festival is open to the public and free of charge.
Performances will range in style from swing to rhythm and blues.
Varnum said his favorite part about the fest is the mixture of genres.
Like previous years, the lineup includes local, regional and national artists.
Gypsy Jazz Social Club (GJSC) from western Colorado will make its debut in Salida.
“We are excited to have GJSC perform for the first time in Salida,” Varnum said.
The band will play from 11 a.m. to noon, showcasing original material, jazz and swing standards, Latin rhythms and Gypsy tunes.
GJSC’s versatile musicians pull their inspiration from “Le Jazz Hot,” a style of acoustic string-band jazz.
From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Chaffee County-based Jazz Merchants Big Band will play a variety of styles including swing and jazz rock.
The band, formerly known as CMC Jazz Project, will perform music by William James “Count” Basie, Sammy Nestico, Steve Allen, Walter Maynard Ferguson and Weather Report.
In times past, some of the members have played with The Temptations, Ray Charles’ band and the Glenn Miller Orchestra.
Varnum said the Jazz Merchants include “some amazingly talented local musicians.”
Salida’s own Zephyr Jazz Trio with special guests will be on stage from 2 to 3 p.m.
The trio offers their own version of contemporary jazz and original scores, featuring Latin and funk with some inspiration from Pat Metheny and John Coltrane.
“The Zephyr Jazz Trio preformed at last year’s jazz festival, and they were well received by those in attendance,” said Varnum.
Secret Six Jazz Band is from New Orleans and specializes in stomps, blues, rags and hot jazz.
This band evokes the style of collective improvisation and ensemble playing.
Varnum said Secret Six played last year, and he is thrilled to have them returning to the stage this summer.
Secret Six will play from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Blue Recluse is a five-piece power blues band from Salida that plays a wide range of blues and rhythm and blues, as well as country blues from the 1940s to present day.
Powerful vocals are combined with a rhythm section and a classic electric blues guitar and keys.
“Blue Recluse is one of Salida’s favorites and will feature guest saxophonist Chris Wojtecki,” Varnum said.
Recluse is scheduled to play from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Hazel Miller and the Collective from Arvada will conclude the festival with their performance from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
The band plays a blend of jazz, rhythm and blues and original tunes.
In 2020, the band’s name changed from the Hazel Miller Band to Hazel Miller and the Collective.
Miller has been performing for more than 30 years and is well known across Colorado.
According to the Rocky Mountain News, she is a “force of nature.”
Varnum said Miller and her band members have performed many times at the SteamPlant. However, this will be their first time performing at the Salida Jazz Fest.
