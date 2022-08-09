Salida Jazz Fest returns with regional, national, local musicians

Hazel Miller and the Collective will perform at Salida Jazz Fest, set for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park. Miller will be joined by local, regional and national musicians. 

 

 Courtesy photo

Come rain or shine, the Salida Jazz Fest is set for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m Saturday at Riverside Park, Sackett Avenue and F Street.

“This summer has been challenging with the summer rain in the evenings,” said Salida Arts and Culture Director Michael Varnum.

