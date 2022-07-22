Editor’s note: Karma Free Astrology runs in the Mountain Guide (a free publication) on Wednesdays. See page 15 for a story about the author.
Around July 21 through Aug. 20 marks the sun’s ingress into the sign of Leo. Leos are the divas of the zodiac.
Leo is symbolized by the constellation of The Lion. Lions were emblems of violence and fury in hieroglyphic writings. In ancient history, lionesses were frequently used in depictions of goddesses on their throne. Lions are “kings of the jungle,” being high on the food chain. Thus, lions/lionesses have become symbols of monarchy and power.
The sign of Leo occurs during the fervid heat of July and August, after the sun has reached its highest point in Cancer. The sun is the ruling planet of Leo, and as such Leos often have a kingly and commanding presence.
Leo is of the fire element and fixed modality, meaning it operates through inspiration, self-centeredness and stoicism. Leo natives tend to be quite generous and amiable, though they do have short (and possibly destructive) tempers.
In astrology, the sun is more than the center of our solar system. It represents our will, ego, sense of identity and the natural self that we grow into over the years. The sun’s placement in the horoscope is one of the three most powerful points to read. Depending on the sign in which it lies in a birth chart, that person will show strong tendencies of that sign in their character and natural tendencies.
Along with the moon, the sun always progresses forward through the zodiac; it does not go through retrograde motion.
Having your sun in Leo represents the pride of the ego. It is a sign where the self feels most comfortable expressing its achievements and power. Leo represents talents, recreational activities, partying, drama, children and sensual pleasure.
Therefore, these people often participate in acting, theater, gambling, recreational sex and generally enjoying life. They also have a penchant for hogging the spotlight. In some way they may be role models for children or make sacrifices for them.
Leo personalities are magnetic and inspire other people to be creative as well.
With the moon in Leo, an individual has a need to express him- or herself creatively and to be recognized for his talents. A need for honor and appreciation makes him sensitive to others’ opinions, as he often requests validation from the environment. This can lead to use of his creative faculties to act out when emotionally unfulfilled. Moon in Leo natives love to relax and have fun while they create. If they can teach others this creative process, they too can have their time on the stage of life.
As such, Leos must make proper use of their magnetism. After all, a king can be benevolent and sincere to the plight of his people, or he can be selfish, tyrannical and demanding.
Leo is represented by the lion, “king of beasts,” who answers to no one. Therefore, in a horoscope Leo shows us our greatest potential to inspire others in our community or, if fame is granted, to the world.
Planets found within the sign of Leo are flavored with a desire to give of the self; there is always an inner expression with these placements (free from ego influences initially). This can either mean someone who talks big of themselves (Mercury in Leo) or acts like holy royalty (Jupiter in Leo), but either way they can be a great source of inspiration, generosity and magnanimity for others.
Garrett Hall is an astrologer relocated from Harlem, New York. He specializes in relationship astrology and natal chart readings. He can be contacted via his website at kfastrology.com.
