Salida author wins award

Salida author Linda (L.V.) Ditchkus recently learned she is a winner in the Colorado Authors League CAL 80th annual CAL Writing Awards.
Ditchkus is the author of “The Sasquatch Series,” a three-book series that includes “Crimes of the Sasquatch,” “Mission of the Sasquatch” and “Legacy of the Sasquatch.”
The Colorado Authors League hosted the second virtual awards ceremony in the organization’s 90-year history on July 17. It was broadcast in a live You Tube Premiere as well as being made available on coloradoauthors.org.
Each spring since 1942 the league has recognized multiple works across several categories and genres and one author with a Lifetime Achievement Award. More than 90 members submitted published works for consideration for this year’s awards.
“I’m honored to be included among this group of critically acclaimed authors and grateful for my incredible editors, beta readers and critique groups whose feedback keeps me working hard to hone my writing skills,” Ditchkus said.
The books can be purchased locally at The Book Haven or on Amazon.
