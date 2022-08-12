by Michael A. Rodriguez
Times reporter
The Buena Vista Pack Burro Race returns for Gold Rush Days Sunday for its 46th year.
The race was first brought to Buena Vista in mid-August of 1976 thanks to the efforts of Oscar Chapa and Curtis Imrie and has been held each year since. The sport of pack burro racing was deemed a Summer Heritage Sport by the state of Colorado in 2012 thanks to the efforts of the Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation.
“One of the local legends about how the race started is that two miners struck gold at the same time on the same claim. So both loaded up their burros and ran to reach the surveyor’s office to stake the claim first,” burro race spokesman Brad Wann said.
The race will be the third leg of the WPBA’s Triple Crown series, which started in Fairplay and will be directed by Richard Emond and the BV Pack Burro Race’s newest member, Lindsey Lighthizer. This will be Emond’s seventh year directing the burro race for Buena Vista.
The race will start at 10 a.m. Sunday at North Colorado Avenue and East Main Street and finish at 205 N. Court St.
Racers will lead a burro loaded with a pick, a mining pan and a shovel along the race track to the finish line.
“We bring in people from all over the world, from California to Arizona and Canada to Africa who participate and rent donkeys,” Wann said.
A pizza buffet provided by the BV race group will be at 12:45 p.m. with awards announced from 1-1:30 p.m. after the first 25 racing teams cross the finish line.
“Burro racing was made to create revenue to dying towns once the mining started dying. We can swell towns to over 20,000 people over a weekend,” said Wann. “We get more viewers than the bicycling.”
Returning this year for the race will be Marvin Sandoval and his donkey Buttercup, who won the men’s Leadville race Aug. 6 and at Fairplay the weekend before to earn the chance for the Triple Crown for the third time in three years.
Eyeing a Triple Crown as well will be Tracy Laughlin with donkey Mary Margaret, who beat Sandoval last year in the overall competition and placed second overall in the Leadville and Fairplay legs of the race this year.
Included again this year will be the Poop Drop, in which participants can buy 3-foot-square areas of street near the starting line. After the racers leave the starting area, the most poop found in the purchased area of land will be awarded $500.
There is about 24 square feet of land available for purchase with each 3-foot area of land costing $10. For more information and to purchase a square, visit poopdrop.bcconsulting.com/PoopDrop/Index/1016.
“We’re grateful to the town for the opportunity to run one of the greatest sports in the history of pack burro racing. We have a saying in the sport, ‘Once you see it you’ll never forget it; once you do it, it’s hard to walk away,’” Wann said. “I hope people come out to cheer these gladiators Sunday.”
The event will host a camping site at 205 N. Court St. in Buena Vista for three days starting Saturday. This camping site will be first-come, first-served and will also be the staging area for the race.
Registration tables will be available from 5-7 p.m. Saturday and 7:30-9:30 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Pinon and North Court streets. Entry to the race is $60 per person.
Proceeds and donations from the race and the Poop Drop will be split between Chaffee County Search and Rescue North and Buena Vista Heritage Museum.
